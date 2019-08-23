ICE has closed the hotline for illegals after it was told about in the popular series
A 5-episode season 7 of the popular series “Orange — hit of the season” (Orange Is the New Black) Netflix from a character named Maritza sitting in the detention center for immigrants, learns about the free hotline through which you can get a free lawyer. The other girl, Gloria, warns her: “Be careful. If they find out that you use the hotline, Big Brother will disable it.” That’s what happened in real life.
According to lawyers, immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) shut down really existing hotline for immigration detainees, which was led by California-based group “Freedom for immigrants” — this happened less than two weeks after the fact of such a hot line is very much marked in the TV show, writes the Los Angeles Times.
22 August, the organization “Freedom for immigrants”, which is implementing the program of visits to detention centres throughout the country responded to the closing lines of a letter, which claimed that the shutdown is a violation of freedom of speech and amounts to a reprisal by the government in an attempt to silence on the current crisis of immigration.
Six actors from “Orange Is the New Black” and more than 100 organizations signed a letter to the acting Director of ICE Matthew Albans with the requirement to restore the line.
The hot line was shown as part of the story of the detention of immigrants in the 7th season of the show, which was released on July 26. After two characters appeared in the deportation process, they learned that immigrants have no right to a free phone call after arrest. They become aware about hot line “Freedom for immigrants” — heroine begin to give room to others in the institution.
“Even provided free hot line can not take away just because the government now dissatisfied with the way we share with the public information about what is happening,” said Kristina Fialho, co-Executive Director of the organization “freedom for the immigrants.”
ICE announced “Freedom for immigrants”, that toll-free numbers of lawyers and organizations working on a voluntary basis, must be approved by the Executive office for immigration check, which oversees immigration courts every three years. Also the Agency added that those numbers are no longer included in the list of EOIR will be removed from the system. This is the extension number that is issued by the service provider telephone Talton Communications, since 1-800 numbers don’t work in places of detention. The detainees have to pay for calls to all other numbers.
The organization “Freedom for immigrants” supports the national toll-free hotline for immigration detainees in 2013. In some months, the organization received 14 000 calls from detainees across the country, many of which were held in rural institutions, and they had no money on calls to friends or relatives. Volunteers working on telephone lines that connect immigrants with attorneys and help them collect the necessary documents for immigration cases and submit complaints on violations of rights and abuses.
In the past year, ICE has banned a volunteer group to visit people in detention at Otay Mesa in San Diego after its members refused to sign the nondisclosure agreement of the information about conditions of detention. Less than a week after the organization sent a letter to ICE with the accusation that the measure was oppressive, the Agency has restricted previously existing hot line to eight locations in Florida.
In response, the member of the house of representatives Juan Vargas and 14 other members of Congress sent to the Deputy Director of ICE a letter asking you to provide additional information and expressing concern about such restrictions.
On 7 August, shortly after the airing of the series “Orange — hit of the season”, the line was closed to the remaining facilities in Florida. Fiala said that her group now has a regular phone number, which costs several thousand dollars a month — that is the only way to offer inmates free calls.
Earlier, the “Freedom for immigrants” there were three hotline numbers that volunteers could take more calls, but the other two have already closed. Fiala said ICE has closed down one of the extensions at the request of the Bristol County jail in Massachusetts shortly after a local newspaper published an article with this information. According to her, Fiallo received a similar response from ICE about how to delete rooms from the system that are not in the approved list of EOIR. “Freedom for immigrants” was never in this list, but companies in any case was issued extension numbers.
Laura gómez, actress “Orange Is the New Black” said that he was “heartbroken” to learn of the elimination of the hotline.
“We see life imitate art in a very destructive way, she said. — I wish this was a fictional situation and we exaggerated the reality, but the reality is the opposite.”