Ice on planets of earth-like life could exist
These heavenly bodies are inside of the habitable zone.
Ice planet, once considered too cold to support life, may have habitable areas the surface temperature above zero. To such conclusion the canadian researchers in their work, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.
Currently, scientists believe that earth-like planets with oceans frozen to the equator hostile to life due to the extreme cold. These heavenly bodies are inside of the habitable zone, but because of the temperature they are usually not considered as candidates for the search for extraterrestrial life.
Such planets may be on one of the stages of its development and in the future may become the same as our planet. The following conclusions can be drawn from the hypothesis of “Earth-snow”, which States that about 600-800 million years ago our planet several times was completely covered with ice.
A new working group of scientists from the University of Toronto shows that such planets may exist portions of the surface, where the temperature rises even above 0 °C.
The researchers used a computer program for simulation of different climatic variables on the hypothetical planets of the snow. Scientists regulate conditions such as amount of sunlight, the configuration of continents and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Some of the more warm snowy planets that simulated the authors of the study, had warm enough land to keep liquid water and life, even when the oceans were frozen to the equator. Scientists have discovered that areas of land in the center of continents far from frozen oceans can reach temperatures above 10 °C. This is much warmer than the lowest temperature at which it can reproduce life, which, according to scientists, is -20 °C.
The results also show that, under certain conditions, the planet earth can get stuck in a state of “snow”. Scientists used to think that planet out of a snowball phase by a gradual accumulation of carbon dioxide emitted by volcanoes.
But the water can pull enough carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to balance the volcanic output, creating a negative effect. In this planet, according to researchers, may never gonna melt.