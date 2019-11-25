Ice-skating rink, zoo and free beer: how to have fun in airports during the holidays
Starts the season of stressful travel, there’s airports will be clogged agitated, restless travellers, anxious to reach the destination and make it to the table with our thanksgiving Turkey.
Add to this the map of bad weather and flight delays, and it appears that the experience of staying at the airport may be handy. History repeats itself every year, but this year things could get even worse as the transportation security Administration, and the trade Association for us airlines Airlines for America is expecting a record number of passengers at the airports and in the sky, writes USA Today.
TSA plans to test more than 26.8 million passengers and crew members in the period from 22 November to 2 December, 4% more than last year. Airlines for America expects U.S. airlines will carry more than 31.6 million passengers during the same 12-day period.
Airlines, TSA and airports, according to their representatives, ready to load, to help passengers to travel as freely as possible. In addition, over the last few months at airports in new facilities and services that should ease the stress during the season of travel. Here is how you can entertain yourself and cheer up at U.S. airports (and not only).
Ice skating in Denver international airport
Denver airport opened its free skating rink for a fourth season — it was November 22. The rink is located in the area of preliminary security check on DEN Plaza between the terminal and the Westin hotel. Skate rental is also free. The rink is open from 9:00 to 21:00 every day until 20 January 2020. As a bonus in the second half of the day on Fridays here offer hot chocolate, hot cider and a variety of winter activities, including live entertainment.
Go to the rink at JFK airport
TWA at the hotel, across the street from the JetBlue terminal at the international airport John F. Kennedy in new York, also will be installed ice rink. “The rink on the runway” opens November 30. It is located next to the hall for cocktails at the hotel 1958 Lockheed Constellation Connie.
Entry will cost $ 15 for adults and $ 10 for children under 12 years. Skate rental will be $ 10 (or 8 for children under 12 years. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday from 16:00 to 21:00, Friday from 16:00 to 22:00, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 22:00.
Visit the festive market in Munich
If you find yourself in a German international Munich airport this holiday season, enjoy complimentary skating and Curling. 21 years ago, a large indoor open space between terminals 1 and 2 at Munich airport has been transformed into a winter Wonderland — complete with a winter market, 45 festive Christmas trees, live music, entertainment for children and adults, the pine forest and the free roller. Skates can be rented for a small fee.
To get a free beer in Denver international airport
At Colorado malting reliable experience, and there are many places where you can enjoy local or regional beer in Denver international airport (DEN). At the airport even has a beer passport, which you can use to score a free pint.
Here’s how it works. Take a beer passport at the information Desk at the airport or in one of four participating Breweries at the airport, which include the Tivoli brewery (pre security area at Tom’s Urban); Breckenridge Brewery (concourse A near gate A71); New Belgium brewery (concourse B, near gate B30); the brewing Company “great Divid” (Hall C, near gate C32). Order your beer in each of the four pubs, and put the stamp on the passport when ordering.
Print your free story
List of airports where hurrying passengers can get a free short story, growing. In October, Oakland international airport (OAK), and regional airport Dane County (MSN) in Madison, Wisconsin, has installed dispensers for stories in their terminals. Dispensers Short Edition of the kiosks that invite the curious readers to click the button and get the story that they can read for 1, 3 or 5 minutes.
The history is printed on environmentally friendly paper, and have the opportunity to book stories for children. You will also find kiosks at Philadelphia international airport (PHL); airport Akron-Canton Oh (CAK), the international airport in Lansing, Michigan(LAN), a canadian international airport Edmonton (YEG), as well as in several French airports, including Paris airport of Charles de Gaulle.
To play with the cat before the flight
More than 70 airports across the country offer programs that invite certified animal therapists and owners of the terminals, to communicate with them and help them relieve stress. Dogs make up the majority of team members animals, but there are a few exceptions, including 11-year-old cat Stitches, who recently joined the Animal Ambassador program at the International airport Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP).
Program CATS the Denver international airport (Airport Canine Therapy Squad) includes 100 dogs and a cat named Xeli. Pig Lilou is an official member of the Airport’s Wag Brigade at the international airport in San Francisco. And miniature therapeutic horse farm Seven Oaks travel from international airport Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG).
To visit the zoo without leaving the airport
Wild animals await visitors at the international airport of Philadelphia. Many airports have programs in which terminals bring dogs, cats, and sometimes pigs or miniature horses, Philadelphia international airport (PHL) some of the animals come from the zoo.
Airport PHL has established a partnership with the Philadelphia zoo as part of the monthly programme for the delivery of exotic mammals and birds to the airport for communication with travelers. Camille three-band Armadillo, a hawk with red feathers Shenandoah gold macaws and Machu Picchu are among the zoo residents that have appeared in recent months. New visitors to the zoo scheduled for 26 November and 17 December from 13:00 to 15:00 in the food court of terminal B-C.
To go beyond TSA to welcome friends and family
At first it sounds illogical: why would someone who does not fly, wants to go through the checkpoint. Just to spend time at the airport? But it can be a real bonus if you want to eat or drink with a friend or family member to accompany them to their gate or greet them when they leave the plane. In the holiday season (until January 5) Metropolitan airport Detroit (DTW) DTW is testing a program Destination Pass.
The program invites you to meet and escort guests to apply for day passes to visit the airport. The passes are issued for both DTW terminals from Tuesday to Sunday from 8:00 to 20:00. The other two airports, international airport, Pittsburgh (PIT) international airport Tampa (TPA), have programs of woeful. But officials at the International airport Louis Armstrong New Orleans (MSY) promise that in the coming weeks the program will be introduced passes for 7 days a week for a brand new terminal MSY.
Arriving to Boston by boat and go through TSA without waiting
International airport Boston Logan (BOS) takes seriously its commitment to reduce congestion and encourage passengers not to travel to the airport. Their latest incentive is so creative, how unusual and fun.
Passengers who take the ferry, run by MWE, or commercial water taxi to the pier for boats to Logan airport, getting orange carrying a ticket to the moment when change to a free Shuttle service from Logan airport from the dock to the terminal. Passengers can transfer to the orange badge employee security checkpoint to get priority access to the front of the queue.
Ferry MBTA and water taxi operate year-round and serve the waterfront of Boston as well as nearby communities Hingham and hull.