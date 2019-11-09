ICE warns of dangerous criminals will be released because of the policies of the cities of refuge
Illegal immigrants, who are accused of murder, sexual offences, rape, drug trafficking and robbery, can be released through the North Carolina thanks to the policies of the cities of refuge.
This writes Fox News, citing a statement by immigration and customs enforcement (ICE), which will intensify its public campaign against the cities of refuge (city and County refuse to cooperate with ICE detainees).
“When local jurisdictions refuse to cooperate with Federal law enforcement, they not only betray their responsibilities to protect public safety, but also cause ICE to be more visible in these areas,” — said in a statement the Agency, which offers “to transfer these persons to the Federal disposal, instead of releasing them into the community where they can commit the crime”.
Last year ICE deported more than 145 000 illegal criminals. The Agency reports that about 70 percent of the arrests, which it conducts, are made through detention in a local jail or state prison.
Activists, in turn, argue that the refuge protects human rights, immigrant people, and encourages immigrant communities to report crimes and cooperate with police.
The consequences can be terrible
The Agency now has attracted not only to those who have already been released, but those that I can release if cities of refuge will not comply with the conditions of detention for ICE.
The latest list includes those who may eventually roam the streets in places such as Wake and Mecklenburg, North Carolina.
A list of names, along with charges, includes:
- Efren Ernesto Caballero — murder
- Adrian Alvarez Portugues — murder
- Jose Bryan de Guzman murder
- Kirk Walter Nunez-Serios — rape of a child 1st degree; indecent liberties with a child
- Miguel angel Tapia Martinez, indecent liberties with a child, attempted forcible rape, 2nd degree; forcible rape 2nd degree
- Alan Miguel Ruiz — the attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon; breaking and entering; theft; possession of marijuana
- Angel Vagas Ventura — trafficking drugs; resisting arrest; the possession of drugs; possession of methamphetamine
- Adrian Alvarez Portugues — indecent liberties with a child; sexual assault.
Among those who already have arrests and convicted for a serious crime, belong:
- Alejandro Gomez Cervantes — five points indecent liberties with a child; three cases of sexual crimes with a child by an adult; rape of a child by an adult.
- Francisco Javier Diaz Rodriguez three counts of indecent liberties with a child, two sexual act on the part of the guardian/parent; two counts of sex crimes with a child.
The acting Director of ICE Matthew Albans, who openly underlined the dangers of the cities of refuge, said that lawmakers have to put public safety above political objectives.
The ICE representative told Fox News that the Agency plans to cover similar cases in other jurisdictions across the country.
The increasingly aggressive push from the ICE is confirmed by the White house. President trump tried to ban cities of refuge Executive orders, and threatened to send illegal immigrants straight in the cities of refuge.
Meanwhile, public dissatisfaction with the city-shelters is growing. Tuesday in Tucson, Arizona, voters overwhelmingly rejected measures to make the city an official city of refuge, and further imposed penalties on officers trying to enforce Federal immigration law.
The history of the cities of refuge can be traced back to the 1980s years, when Cambridge and other towns, led by the churches protected from deportation immigrants from Haiti and war-torn countries in Central America.
The modern city of refuge seek to protect illegal immigrants fleeing violence and poverty from Mexico, Central America and other countries after the war.
Most cities received this name because of the local law on the trust attitudes towards immigrants and the restriction of cooperation with the police regarding the issue of deportation.