ICE will hold a course on work immigration: how to apply
The division of enforcement and removal (ERO) immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) offers the first program to the ERO Citizens Academy in Chicago (Il), which is scheduled to start on September 15. This was reported on the official website of ICE.
The goal of the program is to familiarize participants with how ICE carries out its mission. Modeled after other law enforcement academies, including the Institute of internal security, ICE, FBI, Customs and border control US and local police departments, the program ERO plans to directly involve and educate the public through the Academy.
“The Academy is a natural step forward from the outreach that we conducted with our community, — said the Director of the ERO field office in Chicago Robert Guadian. Is an opportunity for the community to meet our staff, understand our mission and see first how the Agency ensures compliance with the Federal immigration laws passed by Congress.”
During the interactive program, held once a week for six weeks, participants will communicate directly with ERO staff and learn about policies and procedures ICE. Civic Academy provides ICE the opportunity to hear the opinion of the participants, to understand their perspective and to debunk the myths.
The curriculum will include training in the classroom, a visit to the immigration detention centre, obtain additional information about medical services that ICE provides to persons under its care, and the study of the role of ICE in providing dignity, respect and due process in the immigration case from beginning to end.
ICE invites stakeholders from different parties such as community groups, elected leaders of state and local authorities, members of Congress, officials of consulates, as well as business and religious leaders.
The number of places is limited. Participants must commit themselves to complete the whole course and pass a background check. Interested candidates should send an email to: CommunityRelations.Chicago@ice.dhs.gov. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, July 30.
ERO in Chicago works closely with the Department of homeland security and the Centers for control and prevention of diseases, as well as with other Federal, state, and local agencies to ensure personal health and safety while training. Participants will be provided with personal protective equipment, and they are expected to adhere to the principles of social distancing.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1723
[name] => training
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => obuchenie
)
training
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 22392
[name] => ICE
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ice
)
ICE
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 22583
[name] => immigration police
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => immigracionnaya-policiya
)
immigration police
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27367
[name] => Immigration
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => immigraciya-v-ssha
)
Immigration СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark