“I’d go to weep”: Andriy Danilko about the new test “X factor” (photo)
On Saturday, November 9, will be the first training camp live vocal show “X-factor” (STB). After two months of auditions, the judges of the tenth season were selected over a hundred participants. But only 12 of them will be in live show.
For the first time in the history of the “X-factor” singers have to go through a unique test. It will be necessary to perform a song a Cappella that each of the participants will be only 30 seconds. Will complicate the task the fact that the contestants will stand behind a massive screen, so that judges will not be able to see them.
– I think it will be very easy, commented on the assignment judge of the show Olya Polyakova. — And if they are not ready in the short term to show your talent, there are healthy.
— I would not participate in this competition, and went at once to cry, — said Danilko.
The main rule of the first test was a shock to almost all participants.
— I’m not ready, because there are so many cool young singers — admitted star of the 90 Marina Odolska.
— It is important to show not only her vocals but also the ability to sing soul, — has confidently declared the other bright member auditions — Anna Ivanjica. — I think I can manage.
— The phase of training camp we prepared very carefully, — said “FACTS” music producer Vadim Lisitsa. — For one of the stages I was preparing the repertoire from which the participants had to choose a song, learn it and perform in front of judges. I will not reveal all the details of the selection, let me just say that the competition is very big and was a vocalist, I just got goose bumps ran.
We will remind that following the results of telecasting in training camp were more than a hundred participants. But only 12 of them will be able to show themselves in the air, which will start in early December. As previously reported “FACTS”, Igor Kondratyuk told why the great expectations he puts on the airs of the “X-factor”.
“FACTS” also wrote that the final casting for the 10th season of “X factor” star 90s, honored artist of Ukraine Marina Odolska stated his desire to be back on the big stage.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter