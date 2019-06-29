Ideal for removal of wrinkles and saggy skin. Envy even young!
With age, any woman begin to show unpleasant wrinkles, which of course will please no one. In the pursuit of beauty women are going to beauty salons, and not rarely resorted to plastic surgery…
In today’s article we offer you not to spoil their health, and to try a popular, and very effective method.
One such method is the usual mask of starch, the effectiveness of which has been repeatedly proven over the years.
Preparation:
• 1.5 tbsp of starch from potatoes.
• 1 tablespoon of fat and natural sour cream.
• 4 tablespoons freshly squeezed carrot juice.
• Pure (filtered) water.
The sequence of preparation:
1. Pour the starch in a small bowl, and pour half a Cup of water. Mix well until dissolved.
2.Thick starch substance pour in a pot on the Board, add another pint of water and boil until, until the mixture becomes thick.
3. Pour the sour cream and juice in a saucepan.
4. Very good mix, remove from heat, and let cool.
5. On the face, apply mask in a thin layer.
6. After about 20-25 minutes and thoroughly wash off with warm water. Then slather on your favorite face moisturizer.
7. The remaining substance of the mask put it in the fridge for storage.
Apply the mask for three days, with a repeated course in a week.
After 3 days you will notice significant changes on your face. The skin becomes soft, smooth and elastic!