Identified a new danger in the influence of cholesterol on health
Scientists from the University of Copenhagen have carried out the corresponding measurements on the new equipment, which showed that the level of harmful cholesterol in the human body are actually higher than previously thought. According to experts, the discovery is of great importance for future prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.
If the cholesterol level is too high, the probability of developing cardiovascular disease increases. Often blaming the “bad” kind. However, recent scientific work has shown that completely different its type can be responsible for a variety of diseases. The results are based on data from the Copenhagen General population study.
In total, 9,000 people were taken corresponding analyses using new modern equipment. The results showed that the total cholesterol in the blood consists of equal parts “bad” and “good”.
Previous studies conducted in Copenhagen show that overweight and obesity are the main cause a very high amount of residual cholesterol in the blood. In addition, diabetes, hereditary genes and lack of exercise play a role in this regard.