Identified a substance that can stop the bone destruction in arthritis
Substance quercetin might help stop the bone destruction in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and to relieve they are experiencing painful symptoms. About studies that showed it, said the portal Food.news.
People suffering from rheumatoid arthritis may find relief from their symptoms using polyphenol quercetin, this conclusion was made by South Korean researchers representing the faculty of medicine of Konkuk University, the Catholic University of Korea and University of Woosuk.
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system affects the joints, causing inflammation. This leads to damage to the cartilage and bones in the result of the activation of osteoclasts, a key component of bone metabolism.
South Korean scientists found that quercetin inhibits the activity of osteoclasts, reducing the concentration of biomarkers of inflammation interleukin IL-17. IL-17 is a proinflammatory cytokine that contributes to the development of many autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis.
The effectiveness of quercetin as a fighter with rheumatoid arthritis confirmed in another study, kotori was conducted by researchers from Tehran University of medical Sciences and Iran University of medical Sciences studied the effect of addition of quercetin on inflammation, severity and clinical symptoms in women with rheumatoid arthritis.
In their experiment, women who for eight weeks took 500 mg of quercetin daily, experienced a reduction of symptoms — morning stiffness and pain. In this group significantly reduced the number of complaints of soreness of the joints, which never happened in the group that did not take quercetin. The study authors stated that quercetin decreased the level of inflammatory cytokine hs-TNFa in the body of women.
Where can I get quercetin? Quercetin is found in many fruits, vegetables, and grains, it is a natural pigment that belongs to the group of flavonoids. Quercetin rich apples, berries, broccoli, buckwheat, cherries, citrus, grapes, cabbage, onions, red wine, tea, tomatoes.
“Beneficial effects of quercetin, like other flavonoids, due to their ability to act in the body as an antioxidant. Antioxidants are compounds that can bind to and fight free radicals that cause cell damage and lead to numerous chronic diseases, including arthritis, cancer, diabetes and heart disease” — concluded the experts.