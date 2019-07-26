Identified as an effective tool to reduce the risk of colon cancer
Eating grapes allows you to reduce the risk of human colon cancer. Conclusions the study made by scientists from the United States, representing the cancer Institute in Pennsylvania.
Although the grapes are often criticized due to the significant sugar content, it also boasts large amounts of polyphenols, powerful antioxidants acting. These substances can reduce the risk of developing several types of cancer. Recent studies demonstrate that existing in the bones and skin of the berry connection able to resist colon cancer. The latter is considered the third most common cancer, affecting 5% of men and 4% women.
The results can contribute to the creation of a new drug designed to combat cancer. If clinical trials are successful, it is possible to develop funds, designed to become the prevention of colon cancer.