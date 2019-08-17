Identified as an effective way of dealing with obesity
The problem of excess weight is one of the most urgent health problems worldwide. So, according to the latest world health organization, in our country, 58% of people have problem with overweight, and one in four are obese.
And if the excess weight is often a problem of an aesthetic nature, that obesity is a slow death. People who are obese, at risk to “earn” heart problems, diabetes, cancer, and even cancer.
When you need to lose a lot of weight, do not always apply standard methods such as diet and sports. Fortunately, science has an effective solution to this problem. So, is becoming more popular gastric bypass surgery. The operation allows to reduce the volume of the stomach. The saturation occurs faster, and the problem of overeating is completely eliminated.
As a result, I want to eat less. However, the feeling of hunger appears faster. The metabolism accelerates and begins an accelerated weight loss. It is not all advantages of this surgery, because after the bypass surgery you can get rid of diseases such as: arthritis, type II diabetes, high blood pressure, headaches, sleeping problems and cholesterol.
It is important to understand that this is a radical method of solving the problem with excess weight. It is suitable only for people with a BMI of 30 kg/m2. If the extra weight does not pose any direct threat to life, the operation is worth doing with a BMI of over 40. Consultation will help you understand whether it is possible to do bypass surgery in that particular case.
It is important to understand that bariatric surgery involves a long recovery period. The operation itself takes up to three hours. After her need to be hospitalized for 3-4 days. Then begins the recovery period, during which you need to train your stomach to “new rules”. You need to start with a liquid diet. For many, adaptation is a serious challenge, but it should be ready.
Of course, such major surgery can be negative consequences. So, after bypass surgery the body is difficult to digest fatty food and food with high sugar content. As a result, diarrhea, nausea, dizziness. In addition, a possible shortage of vitamins. The patient will need a lifetime to take vitamins and minerals.
It is important to understand that gastric bypass is not just a method of losing weight. It is a tool allowing to save the people for whom the weight – already a matter of life and death. It allows you to quickly return to a healthy weight and improve quality of life. Go to counseling and find out whether in your case the conduct of this operation.