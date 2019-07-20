Identified helpful female side of completeness

Fat protects women in menopause from stroke and heart disease.

Выявлена полезная сторона женской полноты

Women with a healthy weight risks of these diseases was higher if they had more body fat on the stomach and less if the hips. To such conclusion scientists from the medical College of Alberta Einstein in new York.

Study “womens health Initiative”, which was attended by 2600 women over the age of 18, showed the following: the so-called “is Apple” of women (more abdominal fat) the risk of heart disease was three times higher than the “pear-shaped” (more fat on the hips).

According to experts, women with the figure-“Apple” should try to get rid of deposits in the troubled region and become a more “pear-like”.

