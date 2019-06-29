Identified is likely to cause obesity
Neuromarketing helps to create cravings for unhealthy food.
Obesity is a serious problem for people in many countries of the world. According to them scientists, there is a certain factor that makes you gain weight.
This factor, according to psychologists, is the so-called neuromarketing. This is a very complex process of advertising and filing products, which affects the consumer’s attitude towards a particular product.
According to scientists, specialists of neuromarketing scrutinize a consumer’s attitude towards the different factors, then the array of accumulated knowledge to draw against the consumers themselves. When it comes to any people’s reactions – from increased heart rate to the slightest movement of the eye in the form of a particular element of advertising.
After that is formed pleasant to the eye shape, form, color packing (factors can be a lot) of products that makes the consumer give preference to the most healthy food.
Moreover, such admission marketers more vulnerable children that leads to addiction to unhealthy food even from an early age.