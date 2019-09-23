Identified new dangers of alcohol for the brain
Scientists have discovered a new harm alcohol does to the brain. Start inflammation, irreversible changes.
The uncontrolled use of weak and strong alcoholic drinks degeneration develops, and it lasts for six weeks after giving up alcohol. A new study on this subject conducted by an international group of scientists with participation of specialists of the Central Institute of mental health in Mannheim. In the course of work, scientists found that in Germany only 3% of men and women completely abstain from bad habits. The observations were carried out for 91 by the patient, all of them have a strong alcohol addiction. Also, the experiments attracted 36 people, in which it was observed.
In the experiment, the specialists had MRI. The change of the microstructure of the white matter of the brain, and this process has intensified during the withdrawal syndrome. Scientists have concluded that the abuse of alcohol affects the body and extremely negative impact on health.