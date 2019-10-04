Identified player of the week in the Champions League
Serge Gnabry
Poker striker Bayern Serge Gnabry in Tottenham (7:2), apparently was decisive in the voting for best player of the week in the Champions League, reported on the official UEFA website.
Among the nominees are also listed Luis Suarez, Ashraf Hakimi and Emmanuel Bonaventure.
Forward of “Barcelona” in the match against inter (2:1) scored twice.
The same result was achieved Hakimi in the match “Slavia” – “Borussia” (0:2).
Also two goals in the asset striker club Brugge and ex-player of Zorya Bonaventure in the game against real Madrid (2:2).