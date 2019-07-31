Identified the main cause of sudden deaths
Scientists in the research managed to identify one of the main causes of sudden death. Had been worked out by the staff of Yale University in the United States.
In the framework of the work, the experts found that the structure of the tissues, known in science as the extracellular matrix and involved in mechanical support for cells, able to take a significant role in the development and progression threat of heart disease. This applies in particular hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Subsequently, the man who seems healthy can suddenly die from physical exertion.
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy performs genetic disease, meeting one of 500 people. When it is observed thickening of the walls of the left and right ventricle. The specified condition is called the common cause of death for young athletes, though they usually have not manifest visible symptoms. What to more adult patients, then their death due to congestive heart failure.