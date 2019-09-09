Identified the main risk factors of death in cardiovascular diseases
Scientists have named the main factors that increase the risk of death in cardiovascular diseases. The study was conducted in McMaster University in Hamilton (Canada).
International experiment, which lasted nine and a half years, identified as common causes of death in diseases of the heart, and those caused by level of economic development of the country. The so-called metabolic group of factors researchers attribute the negative processes occurring in the human body. We are talking about high blood pressure, a large amount of fat and fatty substances (lipids) in the blood, a significant increase in body mass index. Behavioral risk factors include unhealthy lifestyle, in which it noted the lack of exercise, disturbed diet, there are bad habits in the form of Smoking, alcohol abuse. Psychosocial factors represented by education level and depression in society. Environmental factors include environmental pollution.
The underestimation in health policy a variety of reasons, for example, low levels of physical activity or education, leads to higher mortality rates from cardiovascular disease. The researchers also noted the need to focus on the most important for each country factors.