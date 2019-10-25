Identified the most frequent and most deadly cancers
The most common on the planet cancer is non-melanoma skin cancer is revealed in research published in the journal JAMA Oncology. According to experts, the incidence of cancer over the last ten years has increased by 33% worldwide.
For the period from 2007 to 2017, the number of cases of cancer of the people amounted to a total of 24.5 million people – a third more than in the previous decade. To such conclusion experts of the international research project Global Burden of Disease Cancer Collaboration, which in total included scientists from 195 countries.
According to the data obtained by the researchers, the most common in the world types of cancer are the following diseases
Experts have also identified the most deadly types of cancer ailments.