Identified the ring: inside the sharks found a hand missing tourist
The hand of a Scottish tourist who went missing off the coast of reunion island in the Indian ocean last weekend, found in the stomach caught the same shark. Found limb was identified by the wedding ring of men, BBC reports.
The last time the 44-year-old tourist, who was vacationing with his wife in the town of Saint-Gilles-Les Bains, seen diving in the sea with mask and snorkel.
His hand with a wedding ring was found inside shark, which is fished for research purposes.
The man’s name was not called.
According to the source of the Sun newspaper on Saturday, the tourist was diving alone in the lagoon of the Hermitage.
“When he didn’t return, his wife raised the alarm then began a large-scale search operation, which involved boats and a helicopter, a source told the publication. Unfortunately, the man was never found”.
On Monday, the experts who monitor the activity of sharks off the coast fished in the ocean among other species, inside of which were discovered the remains of a missing tourist. It is unknown drowned man, and was subsequently eaten by a shark, or she attacked him.
Fish found seven miles from the place where he had last seen the man. On Wednesday morning, the shark opened up and examined. Experts have yet to conduct a post-mortem examination of human remains.
The representative of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Britain said that the Agency supports the family of a Scot and is in touch with the local authorities.
This year the reunion took place already two shark attacks on humans were fatal. The island was a popular place for surfing, but the authorities imposed a ban on swimming and water sports at almost of all beaches after the attacks of these predators in 2013. The threat came mainly from the bull sharks, which the local surfers call “war machines”.
The President of France Emmanuel macron said in October that would allow water sports by 2022, but added that first he wants to ensure the safety.
In 1999, the reunion has banned hunting sharks for fear that their meat was infected ciguatera — toxins, causing vomiting, nausea and in rare cases death. Local residents claim that this has allowed bull and tiger sharks to capture coastal waters.