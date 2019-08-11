Identified use heavy music to human health
These findings are quite surprising.
Heavy metal is not only harmful to his fans, but also of benefit to them, say scientists from Cardiff University.
The doctor and fans of heavy metal Nick Perham analyzed the research of their colleagues. He found that fans of the genre more open to new experiences.
In addition, they feel happier in youth and better adapted to life in society than many opponents of heavy music.
Also heavy metal develops critical thinking, though indirectly. Many argue that heavy metal music encourages people to violence — when Teens are trying to defend their hobby, they analyze the behavior of idols, their lyrics and comprehensively investigate the problem.
Perham emphasizes that the benefits of heavy metal get only his lovers — those for whom such music is not like, feel uncomfortable.
The myth that heavy metal is dangerous, debunked by many researchers. Recall that Australia went ahead and opened the set of graduate students in the direction of “the Geography of heavy metal”.