Idiots unite: Kristina Asmus said about the persecution
Famous Russian actress Kristina Asmus suffered because of the explicit sex scenes in the new film “Text”, which played a major role. Haters spread rumors about divorce, write nasty things and insults online.
The last straw was the fact that the photo of Christina was placed on the tomb for the funeral services. The actress appealed to the lawyers. After the apology Asmus decided not to bring the case to court.
But the haters continue to get Christine and her family. The actress complained about organized persecution.
“Poison Asmus! Achieve them with Kharlamov divorce! Termination of parental rights! Make it so that all thought that the sex was not acting. Underestimate movie rating “Text” in “MMORPG”! Write antirecession angry comments under all her videos on the Internet! Calling to the child, write letters of complaint to the Ministry of culture, the infamous letters to her family and attack the page of your daughter!” — complained to Christine.
She told me that haters are United in clans, each responsible for a certain area of “work” and operates according to the instruction.
“They keep track of all our publications, interviews, broadcasts, create a graph of heatersthe, change tactics and have their own statistics. Tell stories and make the stuffing in the press” — wrote Kristina and advised not to believe the rumors.
In proof that they with Garik are all well, Asmus has published in Instagram photo of the cover of the magazine where they pose the whole family, with her daughter Nastya.
what he wrote offensive comments against Christina because of the sex scenes. He replied spiteful critics that he was proud of his wife.
