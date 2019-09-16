“Idle journalistic cliches”: Lukashenka does not believe the version of the rossm on the absorption of Belarus by Russia
The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko disown published in the Russian media the program of economic integration of Belarus and Russia.
Press Secretary of the President Natalia Eismont says that the basis of any Russian-Belarussian processes is the idea of independence of Belarus and Russia.
“It is sacred! The red flags are the sovereignty and independence of each country. In the integration processes we go to the steps that are economically viable. No joint bodies is not created — this country is not ready”, — said the press Secretary of Alyaksandr Lukashenka comments resource Nasha Niva.
According to her, at the moment, “sufficiently established” the work of the Union Council of Ministers and the Supreme Council of the Union state that is able to effectively solve the issues of bilateral relations.
With regard to the programme of economic integration, it is still a draft, and approval could take place in December, “if the parties are ready for this.”
As reported by “FACTS”, the economic unification of Russia and Belarus in accordance with promulgated in the media will begin in 2021. While earlier it was about the year 2020, but in early 2019, it became known that Putin decided to give Lukashenka a year’s respite.
