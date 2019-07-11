Idris Elba became a star of the August issue of Vanity Fair
Famous British actor, which has achieved considerable success in Hollywood, has appeared on the stylish cover of a popular glossy Vanity Fair.
46-year-old Idris Elba had openly admitted how he did it.
Fresh, stylish photo of 46-year-old Idris Elba and Frank interview appeared on the website edition of Vanity Fair. The British actor, who conquered Hollywood with her charisma and talent, became a star of the August issue of the magazine.
On staff worked with him a popular photographer Collier Schorr, and he was entrusted to try on the most stylish looks from the new collections of such brands as Givenchy, Prada, Dior and Louis Vuitton Men. Also during the photo shoot, Idris Elba let slip about his popularity and how he managed to achieve it.
When I came to America and decided to build an acting career, I was treated like a newbie actor, all auditions and meetings. You feel like, people judge you openly criticize, laugh at you or admire… But no matter how they treat you, you need to follow his principles,
– recommended Idris Elba.