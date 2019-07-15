Idris Elba told which song dancing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on her wedding
As you know, a DJ at the wedding party of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (may 19, 2018) was Idris Elba. A few months before the ceremony, the Duke of Sussex was asked the popular actor and producer, whose career supports Prince Charles ‘ Foundation, responsible for the musical accompaniment for the informal part of the ceremony in Frogmore house.
And yesterday, July 11, a little more than a year after marriage, couples, Idris said in a new interview about choosing songs for the wedding.
According to Idris, Meghan Markle was actively involved in compiling the list of wedding soundtrack, so a few weeks sent him your favorite songs. So, in the end, at the party’s favorite song Harry and Megan was hit Whitney Houston I wanna dance with somebody (“I want someone to dance), released in 1987. Beloved a few times, danced to it, so this song can safely be called the main wedding track of the Dukes of Sussex.
Recall that Kate Middleton and Prince William danced at my wedding to the song Elton John Your Song performed by Ellie Goulding. And Prince Charles and lady Di — a song They Say It’s Wonderful performed by Lester Lanin — your favorite musician Elizabeth II.