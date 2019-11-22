If a woman possesses these energies man becomes generous
If a woman possesses these energies man becomes generous, and around him formed a protective energy sheath: career growth, life success, emotional balance.
Each of us has both masculine and feminine energy.
Male – giving: care, Finance, shelter. Manhood is manifested by way of giving. If he does not feel counter-flow of the love of women, he ceases to give. Thank you to the woman LOVED him: not taught, not educated, and TOOK it.
Femininity is revealed in the adoption. She must learn to accept his decisions, his reactions, his essence.
The ability of women, not arguing to take your man, develops a man’s ability to give his power to a woman; the love of a woman consists in taking the men, the ability to capture the emotional energy of love – puts a woman in a number of human virtues. Tenderness, humility, respect, tolerance – these four energy teach man to live through generosity. Around it is formed a protective field, the strength of which the life of aspiration, success.
If a woman possesses these energies man becomes generous, and around him formed a protective energy sheath: career growth, life success, emotional balance.
Modern women have too much masculine energy. They have forgotten how to love with a heart, feelings. Love began to proceed from the mind. Girls tend to choose a husband is not the heart and the mind: he earns well, he has his own property, he will be a good father…
Women have changed the power necessary for procreation: the woman began to give herself, showing excessive concern about his son, making it difficult to show his manly qualities; husband, him not becoming a wife and mother. It is men’s ways of creation with his mind. All this has an impact on the exchange of energies between a man and a woman… It is from here there is a large amount of disagreement in the pair.
The main manifestation of Femininity is acceptance. The ability to make man in all its manifestations. This does not mean to grovel before him. It means being able to envelop it with life force, unconditional love from which he will draw his strength and to give the woman more of his work, their victories, their joyous achievements.. (C)