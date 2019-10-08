If any symptoms of breast cancer urgently need to go to the doctor?
Breast cancer is for many women, this phrase sounds like a sentence. However, if the time to notice the following symptoms, it is possible to avoid terrible consequences, say doctors.
The signs when you need to run to the doctor include discoloration of the breast skin and unusual discharge. The appearance of seals in this area should also alert the woman. By the way, doctors recommend to explore the chest in the middle of the cycle.
If you find yourself tight knots, redness, any inflammation – no need to wait until they pass away, and immediately contact mammologist or oncologist.
Primarily at risk are women who have cancer of the breast was in the family. Regular test should take place in women over 40. Physicians draw attention to the fact that breast cancer detected in its early stages, can be successfully cured.
At risk are also women with early onset of menstruation (before age 12) and late menopause (after 55 years).