If bras for women?
In fashion history there were many periods that seem aimed to torture women – tight corsets deformed ribs and spine, and heavy clothing and hairstyles spoil the vertebrae and joints. Now all in the past, but there are questions to underwear.
The first bras appeared in ancient Egypt women used a thick fabric to support the Breasts. About seven centuries ago appeared, and quickly came into use corsets that were used to create the “correct” silhouette. However, tightening the corset so that the beauties over time, deform the figure, and many of them lost not only beauty but also health.
At the end of the XIX century appeared the first models of corsets with separate cups, and was soon created, and the bra in the usual sense. Now there are a variety of models to suit every taste, each with its own characteristics.
It is believed that the bra helps to maintain the shape of the breast and to prevent sagging. But experts say that it is not. Well, not exactly. The bra really helps to hold the Breasts, but this effect is largely visual. The larger sizes the correct bra really makes life easier, but most of it gives only the external effect.
In this case a wrong bra can harm your health. Experts recommend to choose the model in which you are comfortable – feeling of tightness chest, “prints” off-the-shoulder or of the bones suggests that size or model is chosen incorrectly. Lingerie violates the blood and lymph circulation, which can result in severe problems with constant wear.
As found by American scientists, women who wear a bra without removing it, even at night, 125 times greater risk of breast cancer compared to those who do not wear a bra. Those who wears a bra about 12 hours a day, the risk of breast cancer increases by 12 times.