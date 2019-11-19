“If I open my mouth, it will be the end”: Razin threatened Kudryavtseva over Shepeleva
Famous producer Andrey Razin, who has previously talked about the state of health of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, found a new theme for expression. He intervened in the row between anchors Leroy Kudryavtseva and Dmitry Shepelev. Razin stood up for Dmitry, who after the death of Jeanne Friske brings up their son Platon, and threatened to tell the truth about the career of Valeria. He has published archival photo TV presenter and recalled her wild youth.
“I for Dima Shepelev she is satisfied that it will not find it. If you knew about the lifestyle that she led and how she got to Moscow… If I open my mouth, it generally comes to an end. So I would like to hope that she, as quickly as possible, come to their senses and left alone Dima. After all, he survived the terrible grief and single-handedly raising his son. And suddenly, hears from this strange person with a dubious reputation such words. So I stand on the side of Dima and alone its just a crush”he said Razin.
Lera has left his statements without comment. Razin told before unflattering things about the presenter, who was married to the drummer of group “Tender may” Sergey Lenycom and bore him a son, Jean.
We will remind, the conflict Shepeleva and Kudryavtseva broke out because of a comment of Dmitry in Instagram. Lera in response threatened Shepelevo “start talking”, supposedly only a small Plato’s holding it back. Later Dmitry has recorded a video message in which potrollit Leroux.
