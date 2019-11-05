“If I rarely betrayed…”: explicit recognition of the heroine of reality “Called for Tata” (photo)
Ended second season of the romantic reality “Called for Tata” (STB), in which single fathers looking for their soul mate. The solution is to continue to build relationships after the project — took a couple of Gregory Lipovetsky and Vita Goncharenko. Obstacle in their path has not even distance: Gregory lives in Israel, and Vita in Ukraine.
In an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” the participant of the project Vita Goncharenko shared details of his personal life, told how to develop her relationship with Grisha after the project, and admitted that is afraid of the most.
— Vita, reality TV lasted a little less than a month. I think, this is enough time to fall in love?
— Not for me. During this period between Grisha appeared rather friendly relations. I understood that I can rely on him, but it is important. But to fall in love, time is short. I can admit that love at first sight, I was not. To be honest, I’m generally wary of men do not rush to a whirlpool with a head. Control your feelings, emotions, because I know that can be painful. Maybe if I wasn’t half so betrayed in my life, things would have been different.
But Gregory does not like…
— Yeah, he’s kind, caring, reliable, generous, cheerful. Well, except that, sometimes quick-tempered. If he doesn’t like something, begins to wind up, angry. Importantly — at this time not to touch it. Basically, I’m the same. If you start to cry, I don’t need to touch. I better sleep with my thoughts, calm down, get away. So Grisha do it.
— It was hard to get used to the fact that the project for the development of your relationship watching the film crew?
— I was uncomfortable just the first five minutes, when we wrote “the card”. I used to lift himself to social networks, Instagram am. Of course, at first confused that there are still people who are watching you, listening to what you say. But it didn’t last long. In the end I relaxed.
— How did you feel on the final day?
I was sure about my decision. I knew that whatever words of Grisha, my answer is “Yes”. And deep down, knew that he can’t refuse. Was a feeling. I was able to find a common language with his girls, what for Grisha is very important. Despite some differences, we do not have any global problems. But when the day of the final Grisha said that he wanted to stay with me, I felt such emotion that is difficult to pass — joy, confusion, delight. And in my head a lot of questions, one of which — what’s next?
— And what happened next?
— The next day it was unusual for me that there is no film crew. Gregory said, “Pack your bags — we’re going to Krivoy Rog”. There we met up with friends, spend time together. Grisha felt more comfortable — he’s not camera shy, take pictures.
— How long have you seen him?
— A week ago, just got back from Israel. We are a couple, we’re fine. Sometimes, Grisha says: “Come, come to me already,” and I fly. He was in Israel two times and a half months after the end of the project and now. This time, she lived there for a month! I did not want to leave. Grisha asked me to stay longer but I have work to do.
— What do you do when you come to Israel?
In Israel the rules and laws different from our own. At first it was hard for me to get used to. People working there six days a week and rest only one. And in this one day, closed shops, and restaurants. There is no one like us: “Beloved, let us go to the restaurant.” Grisha and visited Jerusalem, Haifa, met the New year, who was in Israel on September 29.
— It turns out, distance is not an obstacle for a relationship?
— I can say that to maintain long-distance relationships can only be subject to mutual desire. Not to say that everything is perfect and smooth. Sometimes we, like all people, swear, argue. Once even was freaking out so hard that you split up for some time. After all, being in different countries, are not always able to talk to someone, hear him, hug or touch his arm when you want to. But I can say for sure: those who stand long-distance relationships, very strong people.
Your feelings become stronger?
— I’m in love with Grisha. No, I love it. Our feelings took on a whole other level. Even the fact that we are sometimes cursed, this, too, was for something. And maybe if we’d never split up — I do not understand how bad we are without each other. When I am in Ukraine, we talk about him in the morning and in the afternoon and evening, and even night. There is a day that we haven’t talked. I’m friends with his daughters, together we prepare to eat. Some of their traditions I bring to their family — for example, together to eat Breakfast and dinner.
— Grisha already learned how to compliment and show affection?
— Oh, Yes! Now Grisha — do the other person. When a man spends a long time in the work-house, he has no woman, no comfort, no warmth, no tenderness, of course, he starts to some extent “to run wild”. Now he learned compliments, hugging, kissing, the handle to hold. Even goes shopping with me!
— Did you discuss future plans?
I see Grisha happy family, with two children. Sometimes joke: “don’t forget, I can have twins”. You know, right now in my life everything changed. When I was on a project for my men did not exist. I said, “Man is a traitor. Sooner or later he’s going to hurt. So why trust and open up, if sure to be the hit in the back?” Now I don’t think so. Turned out there are responsible men who know how to maintain the correct concepts about family, about how to take care of a woman. I became calmer and wiser.
