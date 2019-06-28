If not in America,: a guide for the 13 countries for potential immigrant
We decided to help you with the choice of country of emigration, to compare the experience of living in different countries and to get the latest information about work in any country of the world (well, almost). Our guide has the answers to all the questions that concern travelling: – the pros and cons of different directions, especially visa requirements, wages and prices and ways of integrating into society.
Moving to another country, understand one important thing, said Vc.ru. Or rather five:
- The saying “where was born — there and handy” is no longer relevant, you have to live and work wherever you like
- The world is open and friendly enough that we would repeated the propaganda about gays migrants and orgies in the toilets of low-cost airlines
- After moving, you can really change the quality of life, social circle and wages
- Moving is not a final point, you are always free to change the contract in Ireland to offer in California and continue the journey
- Information and exchange of experience is the key to everything.
The guide is divided by country, at the beginning of each section, you will find links to telegram channels of people who managed to successfully move to find work and make friends in a new country.
USA
@NewYork_GIRL, the author of the channel @AGirlinNewYork
1. Why US?
USA — land of opportunities and dreams, familiar to us in films and instagram. A country where, as they say, dreams come true. Skyscrapers and night life of new York, calm and Sunny coast of Miami, IT is the world of San Francisco and California surfers — only a small part. Moving to America do not have to determine exactly where you want to live in the energetic metropolis, a peaceful small town or surf at the beach? At any time you can pick up and move to another state — are undeniable advantages for the lovers of freedom and adventure.
And don’t forget the USA is a country of immigrants, the adaptation process is long established and not so hard on the nerves, but on the other hand, the size of immigration and the associated competition are quite capable of nerves podstate.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa?
To obtain a tourist visa to USA today, harder than before. The American Embassy known failures and lack of explanations, but nothing is impossible — it is possible to obtain educational or work visa. The most popular and easiest option for a student visa is a language school, inexpensive and plenty of offers, and with a student visa in the passport, you are eligible to apply for a credit card and vital documents. To get a work visa, necessary the offer and package of documents from the employer. Large and small corporations are always looking for good employees and willing to invest in the move, so you should look for work online.
Also still running a lottery for a green card (residence permit in the US), which this year began on 3 October. While the bench is not covered, try your luck!
3. Is it expensive to live?
The cost of living in America varies from state to state. In large cities, which fall under the scope of immigrants: new York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago is expensive to live. The average salary in new York $70, 000 a year before taxes and the average cost of a Manhattan Studio $3,000 a month or $36,000 a year. In San Francisco, more so in Los Angeles is slightly cheaper.
The high cost of living is directly related to the number of visitors who are willing to pay no matter what, and with a high difference in income and the corresponding gap between the rich and the poor.
4. How to find a job?
Work is sought in the United States, as elsewhere, through the career site or through a friend. However, there is one significant difference: in America, each trying to snatch a piece of cake understands the need to share and create relationships. Networking is an important part of your workflow, allowing you to find a job, by chance conversation with a stranger or sending a letter to the company you are interested in.
Popular websites for job search: LinkedIn.com, glassdoor.com, indeed.com, craiglist.com, reddit.com
5. Where to find friends?
Americans — a nation of friendly and welcoming. People are open to dialogue and meet on the street, in cafes, at the gym, even in the subway. Start a conversation with the simple comment: “you Have such a cool shirt, where did you buy it?”. With a basic knowledge of the language, making friends will not be difficulties.
In addition, America is home to many Russian-speaking Diaspora, where you can find friends and like-minded people.
Germany
Michael Livschitz, author channel @shakshuka_de
Alexandra, the author of the channel @trischme
Balmy, feed author @isvidanka
1. Why Germany?
Germany is the observance of laws and order, cleanliness and friendliness around a good ratio of wages and prices for accommodation, Yes, even just the opportunity at any time to get together and go to any country out of Europe. Also Germany is one of the few countries that allows you to get higher education for free. The symbolic semi-annual contributions to the University affordable for any student.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa?
Student visa obtained without much difficulty, one has only to go to school, and allows you to remain in the country without any problems. The student is allowed up to three months a year to earn on a formal basis. If you are interested in working visa, its easy to get those hits in the frame, designated by the Blue Card program. The visa itself give a couple of days at the Embassy. If there is a great desire to move, but the profession does not fall in the terms of Blue Card, then you can try to get a regular work visa, but everything is harder, you need the permission of the exchange of labour and relatively high wages. But if the desire is there, then try just worth it.
3. Is it expensive to live?
The high cost of living Germany is divided into two poles — the East and the West. It concerns the housing issue in particular. Munich is the most expensive, and conditional Leipzig or the suburbs of Brandenburg are cheap, but wages and prices still rise evenly. With regard to the supply and prices of household goods, they are about the same. Conclusion — Germany against commodity-price is one of the best countries to live in Europe.
4. How to find a job?
Those who are looking for work, is to create a profile and search for offers in various online portals xing.de, monster.de, linkedin.com, stepstone.de plus stackoverflow.com it is for programmers. It should immediately prepare for the fact that the Germans do not like to rush and can take a very long time, but on the other hand, if you want to take, then you will wait a few months. If you have already moved and looking for a job on the spot, you can go to job fairs or just to see what organizations have you in the city and directly to write letters. It is also worth to look at the Arbeitsagentur website, vacancies of various stripes a lot, and to see local Newspapers, where a lot of job Postings.
5. Where to find friends?
Make friends the old fashioned way: in a language course, through social networks, forums of interest, and in the same Telegram, where many are divided into cities and countries chat. It is advisable to make acquaintances among native speakers, it will be a great help in learning German. Probably the first place where you have these friends is work. In addition there are a large number mitapov — both on technical topics and in General, about life, there are even meetups where people gather to practice their German. Plus, most likely, you will study in a language school — there are also acquaintances. They say the Germans don’t like to make friends and is antisocial in this regard. Do not believe those who says so, and generally it is better to leave all sorts of stereotypes prior to arrival — all people are different, and the Germans really encourage everyone who tries to talk to them in German.
Hungary
Valerie Olivers, the author of the channel @oliverslovesbudapest, oliverslovesbudapest.com
1. Why Hungary?
Hungary is in the Carpathian basin in Central Europe, this ideal warm climate, but there is the natural change of seasons, quite cheap, can be expensive to travel to neighboring countries. One of the important factors for me was the huge number of thermal baths and wineries across the country — swimming and wine tasting is possible all year round.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa?
The easiest and fastest option — relocation on study or work with the existing contract. For visa nothing unusual asked: application form contract of employment/invitation from the University, about 5000€ account, medical insurance (at least for the first time with a promise to issue local on arrival).
3. Is it expensive to live?
Everyone has their own habits. I can confidently say that life in Hungary is much cheaper than in conventional Germany or England.
Rent costs 400€ + communal about 100€ in the summer and 150€ in the winter. On food takes 200-250€, and this includes vegetables, fruits, cereals, meats and salmon (the most expensive it, unfortunately).
The public transport is 30€ for a month. Communication: unlimited Internet on the phone +50 minutes of calls cost 17€.
4. How to find a job?
Of course, it is best to acquaintance, as elsewhere. You are a foreigner, then the employer is required to bother with the work visa, than not all I want to do. A lot depends on your profession and your experience, but large companies such as General Electric, Samsung, Sony are always willing to accept a job (even call centres).
5. Where to find friends?
In the bars and clubs we are introduced (without any sexual connotation). Hungarians and expats are very friendly to expats so we all go through the same difficulties, what to deal easier. Every two weeks is International Meeting Point — club in search of friends among expats. Tinder, too, may help, and even language courses (and any courses at all). Definitely go to concerts and festivals — the most relaxing pastime comes to finding new friends.
Spain
Anna Shalashova, the author of the channel @vbarselone
Luna alarcón, the author of the channel @barcelunatrip
1. Why Spain?
Few places so nice live — warm, light, beautiful, fun, delicious, relatively inexpensive and close to Russia. Victoria Beckham has complained that Spain smells like garlic, but the air is filled with hedonism and joy. When 300 days a year sun-lit civilized, somehow easier and more enjoyable.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa to Spain?
Elementary. No secrets on the website of the Consulate all painted and chewed. The Consulate gives you two hours of advice every day, you can come and ask any question any number of times. It is the most effective method of competent training for applying for any visa type. Hard that shit out, or so careless to gather documents, not to receive it, although many individuals manage.
3. Is it expensive to live in Spain?
To live beautifully and luxuriously to walk everywhere expensive.
Expensive to rent a house and go to a decent school in the big popular cities. Regarding the London and Zurich, the transportation, the food and service is inexpensive. About the Spanish high cost it is important to understand only one thing: in comparison with Russia and other cold countries, where it is dark and not have their own oranges and olives in Spain, having less money is a good place to live. Beaches, mountain trails, parrots, cypress — free. Coat, shovel, skates and winter tires — are optional. And snow too, real, pure and sparkling on the slopes of the Pyrenees.
4. How to find a job in Spain?
If you’re a programmer, translator, trainer, massage therapist, photographer, teacher, Mary Poppins and others like them, on bread with ham earn. The contacts of the Russian Diaspora — throw cry to the community on Facebook and announce to all friends about their intentions to provide some services or sell some product. Or the classical method of publication of its summary and the ordeal of the interview. Sites Infojobs and Linkedin with you. Those who learn here on the MBA, albeit not in the most prestigious University — nothing to worry about. They come for you in the last trimester of study.
5. Where to look for friends in Spain?
The Spaniards refer to Russian-speaking immigrants with sympathy and curiosity. Common interests: work, sports, music and art, plus a mutual desire to learn more about another way of life — a great base for friendships. When Dating and meeting everyone kisses twice, so that the distance to default reduced to a minimum. It happens every day, spontaneous communication: Spaniards are liberated and go to the contact easily, but for a long-lasting friendship will need the regularity of meetings and a good level of Spanish. If you are in Catalonia — this will take a little more time, the Catalans are eyeing for a long time and slowly admit to themselves.
Russian friends are in immigrant groups. Cool then, changing the city or even the country, you’ll surely save those who became close friends. In fact, if you look at people in one direction, and values have similar, but friendship in terms of what you are foreigners in your city of residence, it is especially old. Also, now a lot of sites where you can find activities for every taste. Airbnb.com (experience) or Meetup.com are services in which any user can (with little money), to organize a meeting of like-minded people. This files most often go to expats who don’t know how to find friends.
Israel
Anastasia Galanternik and Maxim Oblezin, the @mnmsdiary
Lena Pesina, the author of the channel @lenarepatriation
1. Why Israel?
Israel should go, if you value freedom of manners, tolerance and loyalty to everything. If you like to be in a friendly and helpful society, but do not mind the noise, noise and certain unreliability. And you have to be prepared for the fact that it is a country of contrasts, when Orthodox Jews in full regalia live side by side with the Arabs (also, strangely in full uniform), but it is absolutely secular people do not feel discriminated against.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa to Israel?
Visa for permanent residence in Israel you can get if you have Jewish roots. According to the Law on the Return of the Jews to the third generation and members of their families, unable to return to their homeland. For this you will need to go through consular verification in their country. You will need to come to the Consulate of Israel and to provide proof that you or your relatives are Jews. Still need the documents confirming the bond between you. In the case of a favorable outcome you will receive a visa for permanent residence and citizenship of Israel at the airport right upon arrival in the country.
If you have no Jewish roots, you can either convert to Judaism or marry/to marry a citizen/a citizen of Israel.
3. Is it expensive to live in Israel?
Expensiveness of countries is a relative concept. What is dear to the tourist, local resident seems to be quite adequate. But in the case of Israel, even locals complain about the prices, especially in the center of the country. Yes, this is an important moment, in different parts of the country prices are very different. For example, in the North of the country, you can rent a three-room apartment for 1500 NIS. And in the Central area of the same apartment will cost NIS 4,000. This is not the limit, in tel Aviv prices for the same apartment starts from 6000, to speak about the decent areas. Prices in stores vary about the same, but there are basic products, prices are fixed by the state: bread, milk, butter and so on. Specifically, we are living in the center of the country, spend per month on average 13,000 NIS 4000 for an apartment, 3000 for food and household pieces, 1000 on food in cafes and restaurants (not often), 2700 at daycare, 500-1000 for travel and car rental (rent for a weekend once a month), well, plus all sorts of shopping clothes, accessories, medicines. As for revenues, they are also, of course, vary: the minimum wage is 30 NIS per hour (which is somewhere in the neighborhood of 5000 per month), while in the high-tech people earn and 20000, and 30000.
4. How to find a job in Israel?
Most jobs require knowledge of Hebrew. And the country is doing much to ensure that newcomers not only mastered the language, but were able to apply it in their field. There are programs for doctors working specialties, to creative professions. Some programs even provide preferential accommodation and some employment. But if your specialty does not lie in the high tech industry (there and Hebrew is not really needed, enough English) to begin, you will likely have more-or-less from scratch. Generally, job search is not the original one: sending out résumés, go on interviews, the impression, start to work.
5. Where to look for friends in Israel?
In 2018 a problem finding a new circle of communication should arise, it would wish. Every city of Israel has its own Russian speaking group in Facebook (as well as Anglophone, Francophone, and what you need), so you can always find company there. Plus you can have a good zadruzhitsya new people in the ulpan (language school) where you go to learn the most visitors.
Portugal
Elena Gribova, the author of the channel @portugalya_tur
1. Why Portugal?
Because it’s warm and Sunny, because here is the ocean, and the streets are orange trees. Because there are bright colors and at any time of the year something is blooming. Because the people here are friendly and welcoming, the foods are healthy, varied and delicious, and overhead the gulls are worn.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa?
Travel — no. You just have to call the Embassy to know where to come and what documents to collect. For school or work to apply for a visa a little more complicated, but also doable.
3. Is it expensive to live in Portugal?
Looking to compare. For the price of the Paris Cup of coffee in Portugal for lunch. The minimum wage is 600 euros. Approximately as much it is possible to remove 2-3-room apartment in a good area of Lisbon. If you eat at the restaurants and dress in designer boutiques — will be expensive. If a lot of Smoking and drinking whiskey collectible too.
4. How to find a job?
For this, there are “labor exchanges”. Anyone who is looking for a job can register there, get jobs and send your resume. There are special firms which are engaged in search of employers and workers. There are websites, ads in Newspapers — the mass of options.
5. Where to find friends?
Mostly, of course, at work or school. The young people met at discos. Many immigrants are “a handful” around the churches in Portugal are Russian and Ukrainian churches, synagogues and even mosques. And, of course, social networks — is everywhere emigre pages and groups where people communicate, share issues, exchanged useful information and knowledge. In General, Portuguese people are very sociable, speak up in transport or in a café with a stranger can be easily. The increase is then of such a Dating friendship is really lucky.
Luxembourg
Catherine, the author of the channel @moienLux
1. Why Luxembourg?
The country is rapidly developing, the first is GDP per capita in the world, and while there is quiet, calm and relatively few people. Perfect for families with young children.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa?
The student may, but the University only takes only after twelve years of school or first year of another University. For a work visa/temporary residence permit need a work contract. The whole family is no problem to move one contract. Documents required standard.
3. Is it expensive to live?
Yes, it’s expensive. Minimum Studio apartment on one of 1,000€+150€ communal + electricity and Internet. Therefore, many rent a room. Shopping often go to Germany/France. Medical insurance mandatory, the state covers 80% of the costs.
4. How to find a job?
It is desirable to be a financier/economist/Technicom. And to know at least English, good French/German. If you want the civil service to the school, you will need citizenship and ownership of the three state languages (French, it., Suite.).
5. Where to find friends?
In the country 50% of expats in the capital, 70%. In fact, not to adapt to someone all the same. A lot of groups/clubs for any interest =)
Vietnam
Sasha, the author of the channel @vietmum
1. Why Vietnam?
Why not? Especially if you wanted to live in the warmth of the sea. More tractor moving towards Asia, and Vietnam is one of the most popular destinations. A rapidly developing country, where until now like the Russian, is not so common. Most Russian expats living in Nha Trang, which combines and sufficient civilization (shops, hospitals, good roads), and the stunning nature around. Love the smell of the sea in the morning?
2. Is it difficult to get a visa?
No. It is still our 90s, if not able to, for example, long-term work visa through an employer, there are always good people who are willing seems to be legal to help, but not for free. You can open and work with a Vietnamese entrepreneur to receive the resident’s card for 2 years. Here there is a minus: all of the procedures for registration and registration, as well as the map itself is highly paid.
Complicated and citizenship, yet it itself is nothing such that would not allow the card. Many, even being married to a Vietnamese citizen, just continue to ride vitharana (exit and entry into the country for the renewal), for day travel, for example, in Laos on the bus and go back.
3. Is it expensive to live?
Not too much. Apartments from 250$-300$/month, many kinds of delicious and healthy street food from the$ 0.5, fruits and vegetables are cheaper, the prices in the shops roughly at the Russian level, market prices are different, depends on where and how to ask.
The cost of buying housing approximately at the level of mid-sized Russian regional center, but is growing steadily.
4. How to find a job?
Besides the obvious options such as “site of interest of the company -> key jobs” and communities in social networks and chats expats, both Russian and international, there are several sites where you can look for: vietnamworks.com, jobstreet.vn careerlink.vn
International resources jobs in Vietnam careerjet.vn learn4good.com monster.com.vn and the other, Google is always prompt.
5. Where to find friends?
Not in the tourist areas. Russian and there’s nothing to find, they are everywhere, and the Vietnamese will be happy to invite a foreign visitor to any home party, sometimes they sit down in a cafe and ask about family, life, the Universe, and everything.
In General, it would wish!
Ireland
emerald_isle, the author of the channel @emerald_isle
Anastasia Myasnikova, the author of the channel @awesomeIreland
1. Why Ireland?
Ireland is a country with a more predictable economic and political development, good food and weather. In the news can often come across headlines of “Terrible murder in County Kerry,” and in smaller font “the man killed the neighbor’s cock because he does not let him sleep,” or “the Tragic accident in the Wicklow mountains: a man was hit by a sheep”. In Ireland everything is very calm and peaceful.
In Ireland incredibly delicious food. Fresh fish, tender lamb, a selection of oysters and mussels, and Irish strawberry taste and flavor indistinguishable from the suburban. Unfortunately, there is this big flaw, then you have not so happy as before, there will be Continental Europe or the States.
You are welcome here. And not like in the US, where a smile is part of the service, and really glad to see you. Ireland is one of the most favorable countries for immigration due to the fact that you won’t feel out of place.
Ireland can be called the European silicon valley because of the number of European head offices of leading IT companies and local startups. There is also a very developed pharmaceutical industry. So drugs are good, and even experts from Russia are always welcome.
To fairly easily obtain citizenship after 5 years residence in the country.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa?
Travel — not much more complicated than in the Schengen countries — only fee of 60 euros, the rest of the list of documents similar (reference from work, Bank, passport, photos, etc.). Long-term — exactly the same list of documents, and even the fee — 60 euros. But for long-term visa first you need a study — work permit (there are several different types. A topic for another article — you can read the details here citizensinformation.ie ), University studies, volunteering, family reunification, etc.
3. Is it expensive to live?
Looking to compare. The property is expensive but not as expensive as, for example, on the coasts of the United States: Studio in a good area of Dublin from 1000 euros odnushki 1500 euros, kopeck piece from 2000 Euro and the top of the ceiling. After Eastern Europe prices and the condition of housing shock, but the oysters at 80 cents and amazing “like a child” milk, from a state of shock successfully withdrawn. If rental housing is to master, then it is already easier. The main problem is not to find for a certain price, and find in principle, since with such prices and the competition for 30-50+ people in one living space, so references from employer and previous landlords too. In finding housing helps daft.ie and visits the legs to the offices of realtors. Also quite expensive medicine — it is paid, therefore, agree in advance with the employer on good health insurance. The rest of the European average or slightly more expensive than the average, cheaper of Switzerland/Denmark/Norway.
4. Where to find a job?
To find jobs easier in the field of IT, pharmaceuticals and engineering. Specialists in these fields are in demand, but due to the long paperwork it is best to go to sobesedovanija online from Russia and to move with the already signed contract. If you have friends in the company where you want to go — the best way is to ask to give you a recommendation or to post your resume through the internal channels. Many large companies even have a special referral program to search for good specialists.
General advice — make a good resume, post on LinkedIn and add contacts recruiters. If in the IT field, I recommend linkedin/stackoverflow/hackerrank — making accounts and spin as it should. Still will not be superfluous github/bitbucket.
5. Where to find friends?
Work colleagues are always welcome to join and to go to a club/bikes/mountain. There is also a lot of clubs — rowing, Biking, dancing, photography, etc. — everywhere you will be greeted with friendliness and smiles, but to impose the communication will not, therefore, want to make friends — start, want to get away — also without problems. The Irish are very open — go to any nearest pub Yes meet to talk will definitely find someone. In Dublin the whole area there are pubs in the centre — it is huge. The language barrier will go away (if it is).
China
Lida, author of channel @radiolida
1. Why China?
In large Chinese cities, contrary to existing stereotypes, very clean, modern and secure. Yes, the mentality and some aspects of behavior of the local population are different, but in a strange monastery with its Charter, not walk. And the fact that some Chinese spit and bare their bellies, is nothing in comparison with all the benefits of living in China: a convenient and inexpensive taxi online payments through WeChat and Alipay, high-speed railway, cheap food, accessible to people with disabilities, development of domestic tourism, unique nature, interesting cultural life and plenty of opportunities for business development and job search.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa?
Depends on the visa, a tourist stay of up to 30 days to give without problems. The visa process is much easier if you have in the city is the Consulate of China, otherwise you’ll have to turn to intermediaries and pay. For student visa, the educational institution sends the documents, you take a photo, take the documents to the Consulate, pay the fee (about 3500 rubles), after a week the visa is ready. About work visa: the most common Russian work in China illegally on a student or business visa. In this case your visa agent will take care of that suits you, but if you want to work legally on a work visa, then you need to look for an appropriate employer.
3. Is it expensive to live?
To live in a student dormitory and for 20,000 rubles for the year. To take shelter in for the same money, but for a month. In the minimum configuration it will be a separate room in the castle in a one bedroom apartment with shared kitchen and bathroom. Internet is expensive, from 2000 rubles a month for good speed. Food costs depend on what you will eat. To cook for myself cheap to eat in a Chinese cafes too (average price tag of 150 rubles per dish in canteens more below), but European cuisine, will hit the pocket. The biggest pain is the limited choice of milk (the curd in the stores can not buy), cheese of 400 rubles per 250 grams of very expensive wine (the price tag starts from 65 yuan per bottle, and this wine is poor quality).
4. How to find a job?
To be a foreigner in China, it is claimed, can teach English and get 90,000 rubles per month (your level is not important, the main non-Asian appearance), you can be a model or a lighter in a nightclub. Such jobs usually can be found in WeChat groups on job search. And you can go ahead and become an agent, arranging people to work the same teacher, many are doing just that. If you want something serious with the Chinese, we need to look at the websites of interesting companies. Magazeta, for example, publishes cool jobs for sinologists.
5. Where to find friends?
Students have problems finding friends there, but if there is a need, you can look for events in the city on CouchSurfing, find interest groups on WeChat and there to meet new people. And you can use Tinder’looking for company and language practice.
Austria
Yarik, the author of the channel @austriakanal
1. Why Austria?
Stability, safety, high quality of life, nature.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa to Austria?
Difficult and with each year becomes increasingly difficult. Since usually in tourist visas, residence permit. High standards, careful study of your documents and finally impenetrable bureaucracy that does not always work on the basis of logic and even rules.The most affordable option of immigration to Austria is to study in a local University or work, if you are a highly skilled frame and then the deficit.
3. Is it expensive to live in Austria?
Expensive. High rental prices due to an overheated market, high taxes and prices in shops are higher than in the nearest neighbors. More, it seems that only Switzerland.
4. How to find a job in Austria?
Ideally, to have a profession that’s in short supply: doctor, IT expert and other professions from a special list, which is updated every year. Low-skilled work engaged local personnel or from the EU. We will need the German minimum level B2.
5. Where to make friends in Austria?
Find friends among the local population will not be easy. If you are a student, it will be easier. But most likely, your friends are other foreigners.
Singapore
Vasilisa, the author of the channel @lion_fish
1. Why Singapore?
Safe, beautiful, warm all year round. Good grants for education and many more opportunities to leave then to another country with work experience in Singapore. For 50 years, from the swamps of Singapore has become a metropolis, and continues to grow!
2. Is it difficult to get a visa?
If there is an offer for a job or a scholarship, it is very simple. The host organization itself makes visa. In the case of tourism e-visa costs 30 SGD, and it can be done through intermediary companies. Transit rules allow to stay in Singapore for up to 96 hours without a visa, to enter the city-state in any way, but should only travel by air to a third country.
3. Is it expensive to live?
Singapore is an expensive city. The most expensive is housing, as designated on the island a bit. To rent a room will cost 700-800 sgd (500-600 usd), the whole flat from 2000 sgd (1500 usd). The food, overall, inexpensive. You can eat at the food courts or cooking for yourself, it will go to 300-400 sgd per month, if you don’t drink alcohol. Alcohol in Singapore is very expensive! But it is possible to travel around Asia on cheap planes and cheap travel to neighboring Malaysia. For normal life need 2000-3000 sgd / month if you are one. With the family two to three times more.
4. How to find a job?
Best of all, if the job will find you itself! For example, through Dating or your company has a Department in Singapore. Because in Singapore to find a job — difficult. There are so many rules on the acceptance of foreigners to work. Well, if you have a LinkedIn profile, go to the contact Singapore “the headhunters” — recruiters. Ultimately, you can even hire an agent who will find you work for you.
5. Where to find friends?
At work! You can still go on meetup.com — he’s very advanced in Singapore. There are gatherings of expats, there comes all who have just arrived in Singapore and get acquainted with each other.
Finland
@wifeinfi, the author of the channel @russianwifeinfinland
1. Why Finland?
An ideal place for introverts and lovers of unhurried quiet life: even in Helsinki you can find a green Park or forest with blueberries and mushrooms a few minutes walk from the house. But civilization thus developed so that even books from the library can deliver to the house. Among the advantages of Suomi: the clean water from the tap (bottles of cleaner!); a good system of social support for immigrants (a great free language courses!); the incredible beauty of nature; a huge Russian-speaking Diaspora, where you can find jobs or undertake self-employment; high level of service.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa?
A residence permit on the basis of marriage to a rather simple — in terms of a collection of documents. It is important to fill out a questionnaire that will prove that your marriage is not fictitious. Husband and wife, usually called in for separate interviews to test that the fictitious//the reality of marriage, and issues can be very tough. The second point is the waiting period for a residence permit. The Consulate warned that the average on the question will take 6 to 8 months. But anything can happen before.
3. Is it expensive to live?
Finland is one of the most expensive countries in the EU, but wages are much higher than, for example, in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. A huge portion of the proceeds to eat the taxes, but the tax system allows you to save even on the deductions (for example, if you work at home and not in the office, this is a reason to reduce the tax base). Food prices are very hard to compare with the Russian. For example, a kilo of quality beef will cost at least 25-30 euros, and a liter of milk can be purchased for € 0.9.
4. How to find a job?
To start to learn the Finnish language well and to speak English, in the IT-sphere, for example, is sufficient. To find a job will make the Finnish labour exchange (if you declare yourself as unemployed) or the Internet. Main sites: LinkedIn, oikotie.fi, monster.fi, te-palvelut.fi, doska.fi. Russian-speaking Diaspora is very large, and many are looking for in their environment of professionals from various spheres of Russian-speaking doctors, hairdressers, seamstresses, bakers, etc. If you know something with your hands (to cut, to sew, to bake cakes) — this is a big advantage.
5. Where to find friends?
In social networks there are a dozen large Russian-speaking groups dedicated to life in Finland. Just hammer into a search engine: “Russian in Finland”, etc. There is an old Russian forum russian.fi. Communication with compatriots is often very specific, but hint will always find, and hangouts combines going. To remain isolated is a must try especially.