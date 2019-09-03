If oral contraceptives to weight gain?
Women can safely continue to use the pill for contraception. The study found no evidence that they can trigger weight gain.
Many women refuse to take contraceptives in the form of tablets out of fear that they will provoke an increase of excess weight. And now the researchers urged women not to abandon quite powerful tools of control unplanned pregnancy. The study showed that hormonal contraceptives do not cause weight gain. In the course of their observations, the participants gained about the same weight over time, how many women in the control group who did not use contraception. In other words, while taking these pills can really be a weight gain, but it did not differ from those extra pounds that come from all other women.
Recall that the first hormonal contraceptive pill was developed and released in 1960-ies. They contain much higher dosages of estrogen and progesterone than today’s version. It is still unknown why higher doses of estrogen cause delays water in the body and increased appetite. However, both these phenomena can cause an increase excess weight. In other words, hormonal contraceptives previous generations indirectly could be the cause of fat on the sides and stomach, but the modern pills don’t lead to this.
While statistics show that the obesity rate among the General population is increasing. An increasing number of women of reproductive age, including those who have already been through pregnancy and childbirth. For example, in England, 19% of women of reproductive age have clinical obesity, and 3.6 percent — morbid, that is severe obesity.