If people are not against Lukashenko decided in 2020 again to “fight” for the presidency…

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that he intends to run in the presidential election of 2020 for the next term. He said this on 17 November, after the vote in the parliamentary elections held in the country.
“My candidacy will offer in these elections. But when people categorically are against it, I will not object, although, of course, a little experience will” — said Lukashenko, write Belorusskiye Novosti.
The presidential elections in Belarus must pass on 30 August 2020, the birthday of Lukashenko. Then it will be 66 years old. In General, Alexander Lukashenko, runs the country for 25 years. No presidential election (2001, 2006, 2010, 2015), with the exception of the 1994 elections in which he was first elected President, was not recognized as legitimate.
