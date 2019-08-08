If sweaty feet, there is a proven tool! Recipe will help both women and men
Girls, before this problem I suffered and my husband. Summer, spring, autumn we are constantly sweating feet, and my husband and the smell was awful.
I recipes not tried any sprays and ointments did not buy, the result was 0. And here is me in a drugstore have advised to take furatsilin. I was delighted with the effect.
I stopped sweating feet after the first use and my husband the smell went away once or twice! Buy furatsilin tablets and dissolve the house in the calculation of 2 tablets per 2 litres of warm water. Pour the resulting solution into a tray or bowl and drop in there for 10 minutes feet.
After the procedure, take out and allow to dry feet, without a towel. Do this every day until you improve the condition of the feet.
