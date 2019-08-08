If sweaty feet, there is a proven tool! Recipe will help both women and men

| August 8, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Если потеют ноги, то существует проверенное средство! Рецепт поможет и женщинам, и мужчинам

Girls, before this problem I suffered and my husband. Summer, spring, autumn we are constantly sweating feet, and my husband and the smell was awful.

I recipes not tried any sprays and ointments did not buy, the result was 0. And here is me in a drugstore have advised to take furatsilin. I was delighted with the effect.

I stopped sweating feet after the first use and my husband the smell went away once or twice! Buy furatsilin tablets and dissolve the house in the calculation of 2 tablets per 2 litres of warm water. Pour the resulting solution into a tray or bowl and drop in there for 10 minutes feet.

After the procedure, take out and allow to dry feet, without a towel. Do this every day until you improve the condition of the feet.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.