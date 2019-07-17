If the “AVTOVAZ” has hit BMW: the network has ridiculed the criticism of “Roscosmos” to the address of Elon musk
In the Russian Roscosmos said that they have questions to safety to promising American ships Cockpit and Crew Dragon. Russian experts weekly contact on this subject with American colleagues, Russian media writes.
This post immediately became actively discussed in social networks.
“Roskosmos doubted the safety of ships production of Boeing and SpaceX. Well, it’s like the President has subjected to criticism of the quality of cars of BMW and Mercedes” — wrote one of them.
“Roscosmos could not fly, and to use Rogozin-Trampoline”, — said the second.
“Sensible people doubted the ability to lead Rogozin “Roscosmos””, — added the third.
Note that accidents and other emergency with the Russian ships happen more often than American. So, on June 25 during the return of three astronauts to Earth from the Russian ship engine failed.
Then the Russian space Agency said the flight passed in a regular mode. However, NASA, for its part, reported problems that arose with the “Union”. It turns out that during the reduction of the orbit ship had been a failure of the primary manifold of the engine. Fortunately, the controller is immediately switched to the reversed manifold.
