If the House of Commons would vote again for the delay Brexit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will propose to hold early elections before the end of the year (PHOTO)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will propose to hold early elections before the end of the year if the House of Commons will once again vote for the postponement of the country’s withdrawal from the European Union. About it as transfers TASS, said on Tuesday a political commentator broadcasting Corporation BBC Laura Kuenssberg citing a source in the Prime Minister’s office.

“If the Parliament will vote again for the delay, rejecting a policy proposal, and the EU will grant an extension until January 31, then we will withdraw the bill for further discussion in Parliament will not, and we will move in the direction of the election before Christmas,” leads Kuenssberg the words of the source.

Johnson on Tuesday morning introduced a bill for Brexit in Parliament in the hope that the vote will take place during the day and that the country can leave the EU on October 31.

The British Prime Minister on 17 October announced that it has reached a new agreement with the EU. A large part of the agreement reiterates the agreements reached by former Prime Minister Theresa may in 2018. The main changes relate to Northern Ireland. Under the new deal, the UK will comply with current EU regulations until the end of 2020, and if necessary longer to enable the entrepreneurs to adapt to change. The country will also have to pay about 33 billion pounds compensation for the withdrawal from the EU.

The rights of EU citizens living in the UK, and British citizens in the EU will be guaranteed. What has changed is that Northern Ireland, under the new agreement, will be included in the single market of the European Union. Plan “backstop”, which, as critics fear, could actually leave the UK within the European customs Union, cancelled. Northern Ireland will remain part of the customs territory of the United Kingdom and will participate in any future commercial transactions concluded after the “breccia”.

Northern Ireland will remain a gateway to the customs area of the EU. Britain will not impose tariffs on products imported into Northern Ireland if they are not intended for further transportation across the border. A joint Commission of representatives of the EU and the UK will decide which products can get to a common market, and the UK will charge customs fees in favour of the EU.

October 20 the President of the European Council announced the receipt of a letter from the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in which he, on behalf of the Parliament appealed to the EU to consider the possibility of a delay Brexit.

“I write in order to inform the European Council that Britain wants the additional extension period provided by article 50 (3) of the Treaty on European Union… the United Kingdom proposes that this period ended at 23.00 Central European time on 31 January 2020,” – said in a letter to the British side.

At the same time Johnson sent in the EU in a second letter, which asked not to grant the request for postponement. The Prime Minister, said the TV channel Sky News, sent this letter together with the official request for postponement Brexit, which did not sign. Request for change – a necessary measure, as it was voted by the British Parliament. However, Johnson on Saturday has said that is still aimed at the exit from the EU on 31 October 2019.

Any certainty for the British and world economy would be better than continuing endless negotiations, but any deal is better than Brexit no agreement, has warned the observers. For Britain out of the EU even with the deal could mean a loss of 6.7% of GDP over the next 15 years, or 130 billion pounds (170 billion dollars).