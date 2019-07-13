If “the Simpsons” cores in Russia: a splash of video on the web
The network is gaining popularity a short video of the artist with the nickname Lazy Square is suggested, how would look the characters of the animated series “the Simpsons”, whether they are residents of Russia.
The video appeared on the channel of the artist on YouTube. In less than a day the movie has collected more than 400 thousand views, spread through the media and popular channels in the Telegram.
The author of the video repeated the famous screensaver of the animated series, replacing it with the realities of modern Russia.
So who plays in the transfer of the conditional lease have not returned home after she became interested in police, Bart, was addicted to drugs, and the couple of Homer and Marge staged in the final bloody fight in the eyes of the youngest child.
The video received an active response of the audience on the network. In the comments, many found him gloomy, but “true”. Over 16 thousand users have praised the movie huskies, while disagreed with the author a few hundred.