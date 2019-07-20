If you are a Scorpio, you need a special type of partner
He is patient and loyal
Scorpio is the most difficult to win. To make Scorpio fall in love with you, you have to find the time and patience to get to know him. And, even though he was the surest sign of all the zodiacal constellations, it is also the most thoroughly defends your heart. So you will need patience to win his affection.
It is passive
Scorpions always want to dominate the relationship. If you will fight for power, it will be a battle that will not end in your favor. His ideal type of relationship — those in which he makes decisions, and the partner simply makes them happy.
He is thick-skinned
Scorpio is harsh. He’s not going to offend you, but he’s extremely Frank and honest, and wants to be with someone who can handle it. It fits poorly with too sensitive people who take things to heart.
He knows how to empathize
Despite the external coldness, Scorpio is very emotional but good at hiding it. The best partner for them — the one who understands without having to explain his feelings. The best way to help the Scorpion to find a solution – does not come up with solutions to the problem, but just to sit with him in silence.
He’s ambitious
Scorpio is very motivated and energetic. His career will always be # 1 priority. Scorpio need someone who understands, respects and supports his aspirations. If you understand the ambitions of Scorpio, he will be 100% yours and will never let you down when you need it.
He was observant
Much of what they say Scorpios, are not out of the mouth. If you study his body language, dialogue and tone that he uses in certain situations, you will be better to understand it. Although it can be tough and straightforward, he knows how to keep the brand, but as his partner, you should know that it is best to take him out of the situation in which he is uncomfortable.
He is independent
The worst type of relationship, which can be Scorpio — those in which human life revolves around them. Scorpios thrive when they are given complete freedom of action. Understanding that Scorpio needs space will be a major asset in your relationship with him.