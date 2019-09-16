If you are concerned about pain in the legs, joints, there was a feeling of “gravity” — this blend will replace expensive creams and gels
September 16, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Also helps with old injuries!
You will need:
300 g of alcohol,
1 bottle of camphor alcohol (10 ml),
1 bottle of iodine (10 ml),
10 tablets of the ordinary dipyrone.
All thoroughly, to insist in a dark place for 21 days, and you can use it.
Cures all: radiculitis, arthritis, arthrosis, osteochondrosis — everything connected with joints, bone and muscles.