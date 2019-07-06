If you make a gift to USA, you are required to pay a gift tax: rates and terms
Did you know that if you give someone too much money, you may have to pay tax for this gift? Most taxpayers are not familiar with the concept of gift tax that the government charges when you transfer money or other assets from one person to another.
This tax really affects a small number of people. And even if you are generous and your gifts are taxable, there are several ways to legally avoid this tax, says GO Banking Rates.
What is the gift tax
The U.S. internal revenue service (IRS) gives a very broad definition of gift is “any transfer of value to a natural person directly or indirectly, when in return will not be reimbursed the full cost (measured in money or in money equivalent)”. In other words, if you transmit money or property to someone else and not get anything in return — or if you instead pay less than the value that you pass — you have made a gift.
Do I have to pay taxes on gifts
Liability for payment of gift tax is that gift giver. Recipients are not required to pay tax on a gift. However, under certain special arrangements the recipient may agree to pay the tax. This tax is not always required, so if you have made or intend to make someone a gift, you should consult with a tax Advisor to avoid problems with the law.
The maximum amount of gift for which you do not need to pay tax
Not all gifts are subject to tax. As of 2018, the amount you can give without gift tax, is $ 15,000. This amount is exempt from tax is granted to each recipient, not the donor, that is, you can give $ 15,000 to the large number of people, and you still will not be required to pay tax on the gifts as they fall under the limit of deduction from taxation.
In addition, there are payments and money transfers that are not considered gifts and therefore are not subject to gift tax, among them:
- The tuition of others;
- The payment of medical expenses for other people;
- Gifts to your spouse;
- Gifts to political organizations.
The rate of gift tax
The rate of gift tax starts at 18% and reaches a maximum of 40% for taxable gifts whose value exceeds $ 1 million. The combined tax rate on taxable gifts worth up to $ 1 million is of 34.58%, which means that if you make a gift, worth 1 million, you have to pay tax in the amount of 345 $ 800. The gifts costs more than $ 1 million is taxed at 40%.
Unified tax credit
In addition to the annual maximum amount that you can give without paying gift tax, the IRS also provides a lifetime deduction of taxes, known as the unified credit. A single loan, often used to protect children from the property tax, but it can also be used during the life of the taxpayer to avoid gift tax.
As of 2018, the amount of the loan is 11 180,000. This means you can either protect their descendants from paying property tax up to this amount after you die. Or you can invest up to 11 $ 180,000 in taxable gifts during your life and not pay a gift tax.