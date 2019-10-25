If you want to build a happy relationship, stop doing these 6 things
Don’t play games with someone else’s heart!
1. Stop thinking about the fact that it is long
To start with in advance considering them futile, it means in advance to say their disintegration.
Any malomalski conflict happening in your pair will be considered as proof of your concerns: “See? I knew it. We have with you not a single chance.”
If you believe that your relationship can not withstand the test of time, then you will constantly unconsciously to provoke conflicts, to verify the correctness.
You will bring their behavior of each partner, until it finally would not run under your cry: “I knew that you would leave me”.
If this sounds like you, then our advice is to not start a relationship until you are confident in your choice.
2. Stop playing games
You are angry. Or be sad. Or feel pain. Your partner asks, “What happened?” And you answer: “Nothing.” Or call a very different reason. Stupid, childish, killing the relationship game.
People ignore, but remember the negative things they had to endure because of their partner. Then they take revenge, are losing affection and never seek a way out of the situation.
What is this? Let’s talk! Explain. Listen. Find a joint solution. Eliminate pain and anger from the equation, because they are one of the most manipulative, reactive, and dangerous emotions. So do not rely on them if you want to communicate with your partner like adults.
3. Stop to consider that love is enough
Relationships that go through good times and bad, are built not only on love but also on caring.
Love is the attraction. Attachment. But emotional intimacy is a joy. Trust. Respect. And satisfaction. That’s fine, if you can look at your partner and say that you are really comfortable. What do you want to be with him. What at any time you can talk on any topic.
If you are best friends, it means that you have something to hold onto.
4. Stop being jealous
If he really can’t be trusted, then why are you Dating him? But if he is trustworthy, but you have your own problems because of the previous betrayals. You need to think ten times before you destroy someone’s self esteem with your own insecurity and baggage from the past.
But if you find yourself in a relationship in which a person unreasonably jealous of you, then pack your things and leave quickly. Jealousy is not a sign of love. This proprietary and humbling feeling. Long-term, strong relationships based primarily on trust.
5. Don’t settle for less than you want
A harmonious Union based on the equal balance of power. This means that each party brings to the relationship its advantages.
If you take a person who is not able to even come close to the image formed in your head, you feel frustrated. Such a relationship will not last long, as they will not be happy neither you nor your partner.
Successful couples live happily together because both partners respect the other, appreciate his strengths and accept the weaknesses.
6. Stop to sit and be sad in anticipation of meeting the perfect partner
Take care of your life. Stop waiting. Chat with your friends. Realize themselves in their professional activities. Travel. Exercise. Be happy. The one you are looking for, clearly does not want to his partners unhappy, tortured, lonely or desperate man.
The more you samorealizatsii and take care of yourself, the more people will want to be closer. Love yourself. Stay yourself.
It’s time to give up negative behaviour patterns because of which you attract a hopeless relationship. Start attracting people who will love you because you’re beautiful.