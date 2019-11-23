IF YOUR PANCREAS IS SUFFERING RECIPE WITH INSTANT ACTION
When the pancreas fails — it gives us a terrible discomfort. But there is one wonderful recipe with instant action, which not only ease the discomfort, but it’ll save you from them forever.
A the reason flax seeds. They are the elixir Zdorovya for our pancreas.
The recipe for the pancreas:
Brew half a Cup of boiling water for one table. a spoonful of flax seed. Put them on the fire, cover with a lid and tormented on low heat for about 5 minutes. Now you need to remove them from the heat and infuse. When the broth is already podostyl drink before meals for half an hour. A decoction is similar to a light jelly. Whole husk that was left of the seeds are also consumed.
After the first time you will feel relief.
If pancreas pain tortured bouts, drink this decoction 2-3 times a day.