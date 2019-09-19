If your pancreas is suffering recipe with instant action
When the pancreas fails — it gives us a terrible discomfort. But there is one wonderful recipe with instant action, which not only ease the discomfort, but it’ll save you from them forever.
And the reason flax seeds. They are the elixir Zdorovya for our pancreas.
The recipe for the pancreas:
Brew half a Cup of boiling water for one table. a spoonful of flax seed. Put them on the fire, cover with a lid and tormented on low heat for about 5 minutes. Now you need to remove them from the heat and infuse. When the broth is already podostyl drink before meals for half an hour. A decoction is similar to a light jelly. Whole husk that was left of the seeds are also consumed.
After the first time you will feel relief.
If pancreas pain tortured bouts, drink this decoction 2-3 times a day.