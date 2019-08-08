Igor Kondratyuk shared her impressions of work in the project X Factor

Kondratyuk, who became a judge in this season of the show confessed that this year the participants wept on him, and he cried out performances at the auditions and then in training camp.

“One was singing so that made cry. a few guys 14-16 years are charming!”,

confessed leading.

In addition, he said that a couple of comebacks so impressed with that surprise, he “opened his mouth”. While the presenter admitted that the biggest surprise of steel not castings, and completely different:

“The greatest joy became my return as mentor and judge. Because X-factor is a pretty significant part of my telecharger. I lived 6 years and again I’m part of the legendary talent show”.

