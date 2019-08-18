Ikea humorously showed the reaction of parents when their child leaves the house

Ikea юмористически показала реакцию родителей, когда их ребенок покидает дом

Ikea told several humorous stories about the miraculous transformation of the children’s rooms, when the children leave the parental nest.

The videos begin with one scene, when a young man is going to leave home, but the noise makes it back to back. Turns out his parents already using his new goals.

Over the rollers worked creative Agency Havas Worldwide, Lemz and production Czar Amsterdam.

