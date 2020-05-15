IKEA started its work in Ukraine
Swedish company IKEA, which owns one of the largest networks in the world, the sale of furniture and household goods, has launched an online store for Ukrainian customers.
This was stated in a press release, reports the portal “Hvilya”.
The bookings will need to do on the website www.ikea.ua.
“We are excited to begin work in Ukraine due to the launch of an online store, especially at a time when each of us pays attention to the safety and comfortable stay of the house”, — said the head of the representative office of IKEA in Ukraine Florian Mello.
Buyers will be given the opportunity to pick up the purchased goods at own expense of the two paragraphs in Kiev, located in shopping centers Auchan Rive Gauche and Metro Cash & Carry and order service delivery.
The company asked to be sensitive to possible delays of orders in the first days of work of the online store.
The leadership IKEA plans to not only work on the Internet, but opening an offline store. The company wants to open a sales point in the capital of Ukraine and has already signed a lease agreement with the SEC Blockbuster Mall, but because of the pandemic, COVID-19 exact opening date has not been determined.