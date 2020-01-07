Ikea will pay $46 million to the parents of the child, which fell withdrawn by the company dresser
The company Ikea agreed to pay $ 46 million to the parents of a California toddler who died in 2017, when it has fallen one of the drawers of the company. About it writes USA Today.
Lawyers for the parents of 2-year-old Joseph Dudek said, I think it is the largest compensation in the wrongful death of a child in U.S. history. The settlement is almost three times more than Ikea paid to settle such lawsuits in 2016, when $ 50 million was divided between three families.
“We miss him so much,’ said jolene Dudek, Joseph’s mother. In April of this year he would have turned 5 years of age. We never thought a two year old child can make a short 30-inch (76.2 cm) chest to tip over and smother him. Only later we learned that this dresser was unstable and did not meet safety standards and that this has also happened with other young children”.
Ikea confirmed the settlement amount.
“Although no compensation could not change the tragic events that brought us here, for the sake of the family and all involved people, we are grateful that this trial has reached its resolution — said in a statement. — We remain committed to work actively on this very important security problems. Again, we extend our deepest condolences.”
Dressers Ikea was linked to the deaths of at least nine children and dozens of wounded. Most of the incidents occurred when the child pulled the dresser drawers, which led to the fall of the structure.
Company, the largest retailer of furniture in the world, withdrew 17.3 million of the chests in 2016, including dressers with three drawers, which fell on Joseph. Millions revoked drawers remain in use today, and the company as part of the settlement agreed to expand the scope of notifying consumers about the recall.
Joseph was the first child who died after the announcement of the opinion. Craig and jolene Dudek in the trial launched in 2018 in Pennsylvania, where the headquarters of Ikea in the U.S., said that he did not know about the recall, and has accused the company that it did not notify them directly. Dan Mann, the family’s lawyer, said that Ikea has contact details of the parents, because their drawers were purchased at Ikea the map.
“As soon as the manufacturer acknowledges that the product is dangerous and defective and should not be in children’s bedrooms, it should do everything possible to inform consumers and buyers that the product is faulty,” said Mann.
Parents said they will donate $ 1 million from the settlement three consumer organizations that advocate safety: “Children at risk”, “consumer Reports” and “consumer Federation of America.” They said they are proud to honor the memory of his son. Jolene Dudek described him as good kid and adventurer who loved sushi and curry, even in two years.
“He was everything we wanted and more, she said. And we were so grateful that we have it”.
In their complaint alleged that Ikea had long known that the drawers “was a danger”, but continued to sell them regardless. The recalled chests that were removed from the market and converted, did not meet industry security standards. The standard is designed to ensure that the chest remains upright, even when it pulls the child, even if the dresser is not attached to the wall. Ikea said that her chests were safe only if was attached to the wall in accordance with the Assembly instructions.
Tracy Kelly, Manager, corporate communications Ikea in the United States, reported that over the three years that have passed since the announcement of the recall, the company destroyed returned 420 000 chests of drawers and provided additional 1.05 million sets to consolidate. According to Kelly, many of the 17.3 million chests were probably fixed with the help of the guides on the tips. The company said it is actively promoting the review, including through national television campaigns, direct emails to those who are known to have purchased recalled products, as well as in store and online.
But safety advocates emphasize that today probably there are still millions of dangerous drawers Ikea. They accused the retailer that he has not done more to raise awareness, including the promotion of opinion with the same intensity with which the company once submitted the products for sale.
According to the lawyer, as part of the settlement, the President of Ikea in the USA Javier quiñones agreed to meet with members of the organization “Parents against drops”, protection group, consisting of parents who lost their children because of falling furniture. Quiñones offered to hold a meeting in 2019, and then refused to set a date, saying to parents that he will not be able to meet until the trial is settled.
Janet McGee, a member of the group whose son died when he was hit by a wardrobe from Ikea in 2016, said he hopes to convey to Quinones that the opinion of the company proved ineffective. McGee said that just today she went to Facebook and saw six used Ikea dressers for sale in the area of her home in Minnesota. She contacted the sellers. She said that when she did it in the past, sellers often told her that they did not know that their chest has been withdrawn.
“Ikea needs to do more to convey this message to consumers,’ said McGee. — That’s why he died, Joseph Dudek, because they did not carry the opinion to the consumer”.
The McGee family was one of three who sued Ikea in 2016. She said that the amount of settlement of the family Dudek is another proof of guilt of the company.
“The money show blame Ikea, she said. They knew about this problem. On the first death in the fall of the Cabinet was communicated to them in 1989. They knew about this problem a very long time”.
According to the Commission on consumer product safety USA, an average of once every two weeks a child dies when he crashes the TV or furniture. Every year as a result of a rollover injury about 28 000 people, more than half of them children.
I have a Ikea chest of drawers. What now?
Was my chest part of the review?
If you have a Malm dresser, sold between 2002 and mid-2016, there is a high probability that he was recalled. But there are also more than 100 other lines of the Ikea dressers. Full list of products, as well as information about the recall can be viewed at the link. www.ikea-usa.com/saferhomestogether.
I have withdrawn the chest. Do I need to get rid of it?
If it is not attached, first make sure that the children have no access to it.
Feedback allows people to maintain or return the product, but safety advocates recommend to remove the drawers from the house, because they are still dangerous. Many of the recalled dressers can be returned with a full age of Sumy. Consumers can bring to any dealer of drawers Ikea, or Ikea for free will remove it from your home.
I want to leave my Ikea chest of drawers. What are my options?
You have to fasten it on the wall. You can request a free Ikea kit to wall mount and install it yourself, or Ikea for free will send someone to your home to attach to you.
Do I need a receipt to participate in the review?
Usually a receipt is not required, but Ikea claims that in some cases, you may request a receipt.