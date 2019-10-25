I’ll be back: Carnations for the first time commented on the defeat against Beterbiev (photo)
Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik (17 wins, 14 of them by knockout, 1 loss), sent to a knockout in a championship fight for the WBC and IBF light heavyweight title against Russian Artur Beterbiev, for the first time commented on the first professional career defeat.
“Unfortunately, not everything always goes according to planned scenario, but the important thing is to draw the appropriate conclusions and move on! Congratulations Arthur on the win, great job! You are a true champion. Thank you to all my team for their excellent work, we’ll be back stronger than ever!” — asked the boxer to their fans on the page in Instagram.
It is noteworthy that the post Alexander accompanied by the photograph of the hero Arnold Schwarzenegger cult movie “Terminator” with the caption “I’ll be back” (from the English. “I’ll be back“. — Ed.).
Note that the invincible Russians do not want a rematch with Carnations. “I’m not interested in revenge, for me it’s the assignment. Could I have some points to make it better, but happened as it happened. It passed stage. The following I — compulsory protection. Would like a fight with Sergey Kovalev, he and I have history, “—shared his plans Beterbiev in an interview with “Sport-Express”.
