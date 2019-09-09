I’ll give you desire: friend Topalov reacted strongly to embrace Todorenko with a famous actor
Famous TV presenter and singer Regina todorenko boasted that interviewed popular Spanish actor Mario Casas, who arrived in Moscow to present the series “Attraction”, which played a major role.
Regina took him for a walk around the city in a carriage. The pair talked very warmly, laughed a lot and hugged. Regina and Mario spent more than two hours. Mario frankly told the filming in a sex scene, family and personal life.
“I remember when I watched “Three meters above the sky”, fell madly in love with this hot sexy Spanish macho, but did not expect that one day, sitting in the carriage, he loves me!”, —posted by Todorenko after a meeting with the Spanish macho.
Under one of the joint photo with Mario Regina wrote “Attraction” and left heart, causing a wave of rumors.
A friend of her husband Todorenko singer Sergey Lazarev immediately responded to the photo and left a sharp comment.
“I’ll give you, libido! Attraction waiting for you at home… in double time” — wrote Sergey, alluding to the fact that Regina will find not only a husband, Vlad Topalov, but a little boy. Meet the singer Regina did not. Has not responded yet and Vlad Topalov to the passion of his wife.
On his page in Instagram he published a photo with Regina as they are in the morning going to work.
“Mom and dad go to work! Her mother was a beauty!”, — left a compliment to the wife of Vlad.
We will remind, the Spanish actor Mario Casas is known for the films “Three meters above the sky” and “Palm trees in the snow”.
