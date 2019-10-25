‘I’ll show you the real America!’: guy from Russia told honestly about the pros and cons of living in the US
The author of the channel “the Word Bender” lived in Krasnodar until the end of 2018. Difficulties in doing business gave him the idea that it’s time to change something. The choice fell on moving the whole family to Miami, Florida, USA. To regret it is not necessary, but there is something in the local regime, the Russian people still difficult to get used to. With the words, “I’ll show you the real America!” Bender begins his blog.
Based on materials of the author AdMe.ru made a list of facts that are not only useful to those who are thinking about moving, but at the same time and dispel common misconceptions about life in the United States.
Coding-American
After work Ivan loved to skip a few servings of whiskey and go home. To do so, of course, impossible, so once the justice found him. At the traffic light he was rear-ended and when they began to understand, that the driver smelled of alcohol and called the police. Vanya went to the hospital and then to jail. In the morning the wife has bailed him out of $ 7 500 and it came out, but his adventure is barely started.
The judge did not hesitate: deprivation of rights for a year, 150 hours of community service, 150 hours of special lectures on the prevention of drunkenness and a fine of $ 5 000. But that’s not all. In the car mounted device for $ 1000 with a pipe, which you have to blow every 15 minutes, otherwise the car would not go, and the camera, to prove that it was blowing Ivan. Within 6 months he had to go to the traffic police to show the device data. Since then, Ivan does not drink. Exactly.
Drums on the door
This household stuff will be hard to understand if you’re used to the calls. Such drums are found everywhere and look different, some even decorate the door. But it’s very impractical: he knocks on one door, and heard all over the floor. Especially do not envy those who lives in the neighborhood with deaf grandma.
Features of juvenile justice
The system of protection of minors in the United States can have a significant impact on families. The daughter of a friend never can sit still, control her all the time is impossible. One day she fell down and broke his knee, they took her to the doctor and bandaged. A day later the girl had scratched her eye and scratched eyelid, why he started to tear. Again I had to call the doctor: you never know, maybe you got something. Eyes examined, buried and reassured parents words that nothing bad happened.
The family came home, and after a couple of hours to knock him 2 women and a policeman. Conducted an inspection of the house, copied the contents of the refrigerator and threatened to send on courses to improve the liability, if before the end of the year this will happen again. If it is after the course carries on through the court the child may be removed from the family. Now they watched with the girls.
Products
Many foreigners believe that USA will be difficult to find familiar products and prices, but this is misleading: in conventional supermarkets have everything you need for the average person, and not much more expensive. Also there are many Russian shops, where you can find buckwheat, doctor’s sausage and more.
Knowledge of the English language
Ignorance of the language will not be much in the way of life in the States. The local will make every effort to understand you and help, and the Russian one in there. A friend from Saratov live here 5 years and does not know English, but this does not prevent him from earning $ 6 thousand a month, doing interior decoration. But with a good knowledge of the language is much easier to make acquaintance, to get into the American company, and the local will be treated with great respect.
Debt slavery
In Russia, I tried to stay away from loans, but in America from the first days I realized that there’s no way. Without loans no credit history, and without it you’re kind of muddy, no one can trust you. Your level of responsibility and ability to manage money are determined by credit rating from 300 to 850. If it is above 700, you can count on a reduced interest rate on loans or mortgages. With the same rent or applying for a job your credit rating will be taken into account.
The customer is always right
In America, this statement really works. When loading I broke the mirror from IKEA and turned to the clerk with the question of where to clean it up. But instead he offered to return money and more, a whole mirror. Also a friend told a curious story: a week she slept on bought for $ 1,300 mattress, rang the online store, they say, is not very mattress your, want to return. The Manager said that he does not need them, and proposed to send to charity, returning it to full price.
Appearance of Americans
A distinctive feature of the local inhabitants — they do not pay attention to a person’s appearance. Russian it will be difficult not to notice the strange looking people in there. Girls not trying to hide figure flaws, some guys look like they forgot to change it after the masquerade. The man in the photo wearing a marine cap and proudly travels to Miami for its “veliaht” with sails, I see it every day.
Squealing
What Russia can stop to greet, in the United States — quite normal. Leave the child alone at home? The compassionate neigbour easily where to report. Drank and got behind the wheel? Your registration number will be reported to the police are those with whom you are close to drinking. They do this not out of spite, but for reasons of your own security or public safety, so the behavior is quite logical and reasonable.
Treatment of animals
The usual dogs and cats on the streets of Miami a little bit, but they are expensive. Local prefer to take Pets in shelters and not paying for them enormous sums. They are treated as people, carry arms, ride in wheelchairs. Each was a witness to the accident, after which the injured cat was put on a drip. In almost every area there are parks, equipped with a drinking bowl for animals and bags to clean up after them. Homeless animals here.
Peculiarities of the fauna
The only thing I strongly dislike here, is the local fauna. A huge number of reptiles of all sizes and colors. If you live close to the waterfront, the guests can often drop an alligator. And if the construction of wooden, you need to make sure that it is not infested by termites or is possible to lose a roof over your head, literally.
Measurement system
The American system of measurements may seem very inconvenient, because it is quite different. Degrees Fahrenheit, ounces, gallons, pounds, miles, and more. The main error of those who cannot understand this system is trying to do. No need to calculate, translate into familiar units of measurement. Enough to make a new one if you are going to stay there for a long time. And yet Americans love fractions that can be understood by pictures.
The Internet and cell phones
SIM card it is better to take once for the whole family. For unlimited calls and SMS + 25 GB of Internet per month I asked for $ 70, but when you make 3 cards, the total cost turned out to be $ 75, which is not particularly devastating for families. The quality of communication no. But home Internet, in my opinion, there are 2 times worse in the ratio “price-quality”. For $ 50 I got the Internet, which barely allows you to watch videos in 480p quality at the stated 50 megabit speed! In Krasnodar this rate is about 500, and the speed is consistent.
Naivety
Sign with a local show. The organizers sincerely believe that thanks to her, no one will bring nunchucks metal ninja stars and other listed weapons, although no one was searched.
A remarkable feature of Americans naivety. Russia taught to be critical of any information, but in the U.S. haven’t heard of it. Initially, they will believe anything they are told, and will believe until then, until caught in a lie.
Senior living
Often pay attention that very many older people here drive a car and generally live life to the fullest. On the one hand, it’s great, but their maneuvers on the road sometimes frightening. Also they can often be found on the tennis courts, at Golf clubs, restaurants, night clubs etc. They drink, dance and have fun like young.
Hurricane “Dorian”
Recently Florida was threatened with a terrible force storm “Dorian”: all States panicked. Nothing terrible happened, but something caught my attention:
- on phone constantly came news about the hurricane, advice on security measures;
- the toll roads made free, so people could quickly leave the dangerous place;
- Parking abolished fees for the use that anyone could use to cover the car;
- people have left and boarded up Windows with plywood.
In General, the disaster did not happen, but one thing is for sure: both the authorities and the inhabitants were to him absolutely ready.
Truckers
A friend 2 weeks riding across the country driving a truck and shared their impressions. “Look, meet me hobbling grandma, looks about 70, he says. — I turned around and could not believe my eyes. She approached the truck, which stood next to ours. His cane caught on the handrail, pulled himself up and climbed into the cab. Started the truck and confidently rolled out on the road! Then I saw that the truckers in the USA is not only men, but also fragile girl, and the venerable grandma, and even couples!”
Home routine American
In the United States on every corner, almost every house has a Laundry. The fact that you will not be able to just pick up and install the washing machine in an apartment building. A friend told me the story of how he tried to do it. In the end it was the grandmother who complained that the foam in the sink, and her complaint came of the Association. Found in the house 5-7 stiralok and suggested either remove them, or to legislate.
He decided to legalize. For this I had to contact the construction company for permits for plumbing work is $ 3 000, and then the plumber $ 2 000 to pay. But the interesting thing is that the entire upgrade does not affect the pipe into which the machine should drain the water. That is, if the grandmother really was the foam in the sink, then it will continue to be there. And $ 5 000 will not return.
Bonus: a few things you might not know
- No difference in the even and odd number of flowers do not see. Can easily give 2 or 4 in honor of the stock in any store — be surprised this is not necessary. A bouquet of 12 pieces, by the way, here expresses a special arrangement to endow man.
- In American schools there are no fees for repairs, gifts for teachers and more. However, to donate voluntarily everyone can.
- There are plenty of churches for the representatives of various faiths. Even the Flying spaghetti monster pales in comparison with some others.
- Instead of a beautiful and expensive rooms of the company they use unremarkable at first glance, but much more sophisticated. The point is that numbers can correspond to the letter on the telephone keypad and repeat the name of the brand.
- Space for business here, too. Russian can easily open Atelier, the body shop, to repair apartments, and more. To compete will be easy, if the right to do their job.
- Emergency here all come from the police, ambulance and firefighters. Well, who knows what.
- The scale of measurement of growth on the doors of some stores. In the case of robbery, this will help to determine the growth of the offender and increase the chances of his capture. Most often this can be seen at the pump.