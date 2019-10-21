Illegal immigrant deported after the collapse of a hotel in Louisiana
One of the workers injured in the collapse of a project Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, is detained by the immigration authorities, reports CBS News.
Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma, a native of Honduras, was one of five workers who filed a lawsuit in U.S. District court, parish of Orleans, demanding reparations for injuries that, according to them, they received the result of the collapse of an unfinished building. The workers claimed that the project failed because of poor materials.
Jeremy Pichon, Eric Wright and Daryl gray, attorneys Ramirez, said that after the crash, the man needed surgery. However, he did not receive adequate medical treatment in detention Centre for immigrants near Oakdale, Louisiana.
Gray told CBS News that other workers without documents, also were injured but were afraid to assert their rights.
ICE agents arrested Ramirez in East New Orleans on Monday, October 14, two days after the crash, which killed three workers and dozens were hospitalized.
In a statement, the Agency ICE said that Ramirez was taken into custody border patrol in the United States on October 4 National wildlife refuge Bayou Sauvage in Eastern New Orleans after a collision with the American Service of protection of fish resources and wildlife.
Federal immigration judge ordered Ramirez be deported to Honduras in February 2016, according to ICE.
ForumDaily wrote earlier:
- Building under construction Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in downtown New Orleans partially collapsed on Saturday, October 12. In the end, one person died and several were wounded.
- The collapse of the building recorded on video.